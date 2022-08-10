IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting work ethic and a strong sense of personal responsibility. Most people decades older than her do not possess her awareness, wisdom, and deep understanding of the challenges facing us all.
I have since seen her speaking in front of crowds with confidence and a spirit that is so refreshing to see from someone in her mid-twenties.
I am proudly and confidently supporting Karoline Leavitt to become our next representative in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.
Her opponent, Rep. Chris Pappas, has failed our state; he has lied to us about what his intentions were when he was elected. He was supposed to represent the voters of New Hampshire, yet he voted 99% of the time with Nancy Pelosi. New Hampshire didn’t put Chris Pappas in Washington to vote the way Nancy Pelosi votes, which aligns with her liberal constituents of California.
Growing up in a small family business, Karoline understands the need for less government intervention and more freedom in our economy. When she is elected to Congress, she has committed to cutting taxes for businesses and opposes any tax increase.
Sounds like the formula New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire’s state legislature have been using for the past few years, which is why the State of New Hampshire ends the 2022 fiscal year with more than a $400-million revenue surplus, according to the state Department of Administrative Services.
We deserve to decide where and how our hard-earned money is spent, not the government, and that is what Karoline promises to the New Hampshire voters. She will give every ounce of her enduring focus and energy to championing pro-growth, free-market policies, and slashing senseless regulations to allow businesses to thrive, empower workers, and fuel even more, our state’s economic success.
There are other candidates running for the Republican primary nomination to face Pappas, but Karoline is laser-focused on the issues that are most important to the people of New Hampshire, high among them is protecting our men and women of law enforcement. In early 2021, Rep. Pappas naively voted against condemning the radical “Defund the Police” movement and voted to make it harder for local law enforcement to protect their communities.
“Chris Pappas won’t condemn calls to defund the police because he wants to defund the police,” said National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Samantha Bullock in March 2021.
Karoline is clear: “I will fiercely fight against the radical ‘Defund the Police’ movement, which is an existential threat to the security of our communities and the safety of our families.”
Often when I share or get involved in politics there are people who believe that as a business owner I should not be publicly advocating for specific candidates. I feel exactly the opposite. Nearly every local, state, federal law, or regulation affects our business, our employees, and our customers. Because of that, I feel an obligation to stand up and support people like Karoline Leavitt, who are passionately trying to protect the issues that impact all three of these groups.
Tom Boucher is CEO and owner of Great NH Restaurants, Inc., which operates T-BONES, CJ’s, and Copper Door. He is a past chairman of FEEDNH.org and served from 2004 to 2019 as a member of the board of directors of the National Restaurant Association. Boucher lives in Bedford.
