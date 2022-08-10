IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting work ethic and a strong sense of personal responsibility. Most people decades older than her do not possess her awareness, wisdom, and deep understanding of the challenges facing us all.

I have since seen her speaking in front of crowds with confidence and a spirit that is so refreshing to see from someone in her mid-twenties.

Tom Boucher is CEO and owner of Great NH Restaurants, Inc., which operates T-BONES, CJ’s, and Copper Door. He is a past chairman of FEEDNH.org and served from 2004 to 2019 as a member of the board of directors of the National Restaurant Association. Boucher lives in Bedford.

Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…

Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

THE CURRENT emotional debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade it seems to me is not really the opinions of Democrats versus those of Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God, and regularly attend rel…

