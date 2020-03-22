AS THE WORLD faces the current pandemic, we must all focus inward toward our local communities and work together to survive whatever the future holds. As CEO of Great NH Restaurants, I never dreamed I would face the situation we are in now. If you are like me, you’re filled with more questions than answers, but realize that we all must be strong and march forward each day knowing that this crisis will pass.

TOM BOUCHER
Restaurants are a driving force in New Hampshire, always generously supporting our communities in times of need and through fund raising. Now, it’s important to support our local restaurants through this time; these are businesses that benefit us all. There are more than 69,500 food service jobs in New Hampshire … 10% of the state’s workforce! The COVID-19 concern is real, but we can work together to ensure that we hit the ground running when this time of uncertainty has passed.

With just 24 hours’ notice, Great NH Restaurants had to respond to the mandated closing of our in-house dining. Our leadership team worked around the clock to figure out how we can support our employees as well as the people of New Hampshire that count on us daily.

With guest counts down some 80%, we couldn’t keep hourly employees scheduled. We were happy to learn that our hourly employees would not have to forfeit insurance benefits; they technically are still employed and weren’t laid off. We issued $120,000 in bonuses to workers this week to ease the pain a bit until unemployment checks begin arriving next week.

Now we are focused on making great takeout orders quick and easy and urge everyone to order as often as possible. This is the only way we can continue to schedule our salaried managers.

Our guests, I’m pleased to report, have been incredibly generous with tips, which we are pooling to give to our hourly employees over the weeks ahead.

I’d like to personally thank Governor Sununu for authorizing restaurants to include beer and wine with takeout orders, which will make a difference in helping us weather this storm.

It is important to acknowledge the work of food service professionals who adhere to the highest standards in sanitation practices. Our team understands how critical our “Serve Safe” procedures are.

Each order you place to your favorite restaurants makes a huge difference. Please order takeout from locally owned restaurants often. We hope you enjoy your food as a bright spot in your day and know that each order helps sustain New Hampshire’s restaurant industry for the future. We can’t wait to welcome you back into our dining rooms and bars!

Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants, lives in Bedford..

