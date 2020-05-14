Tom Boucher: Tough times never last, tough people do

ON MONDAY, March 16, about 3:45 p.m., I arrived at our Copper Door location in Bedford — one of our nine restaurants in southern New Hampshire (GreatNHRestaurants.com). We were just learning of the virus; with the previous week’s sales down over 20%, I called an emergency leadership team meeting to devise a plan for weeks of this.

I would give anything to be down only 20% right now.

Just as the meeting began, we received news the state was going to close us down at midnight until April 7. I was stunned, looked at the team and said, “The meeting agenda is completely changing, we’re being shut down at midnight.”

I still get chills writing and reading that sentence.

I was at a loss for words as I scanned the disbelief in our leadership team: my partners, my friends, my second family. If there are three attributes restaurateurs are really good at it’s drive, determination and thinking on our feet. Within a minute we put those attributes to work.

First, how do we inform our employees? We worked hours into that somber night drafting a statement that I posted at 9:44 p.m. on “Staff Matters,” our private Facebook group. As of March 17, 600 hourly employees were furloughed, and 100 managers and office personnel would keep eight of our restaurants open for takeout. It’s a moment I’ll never forget.

That first week of the shutdown was a blur, rapidly-made decisions changed again and again. Full menu or partial menu? Hours of operation? Maintain benefits or not? Acceptable payments? Curbside takeout? What about delivery? Online ordering? The pace of change was astounding and our greatest challenge.

Week two I focused the team on financial survival. Most restaurants barely have 3-4 weeks of reserves, but at first glance I knew we had enough to get us to April 7, which then was being reported as a possible reopening date (it would come and go).

As the announcement of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) began to crystallize, I felt some relief. We knew we would need to apply as soon as possible assuming it would run out of funding, as it did within days.

There were sleepless, weeping nights wondering if the CARES ACT would pass, then a sigh of relief when it did. I thought “We are going to be OK.” We would have eight weeks of PPP loans for payroll, health care, rents, mortgage interest, and utilities, all to be forgiven by the federal government.

Maybe. More on that later.

We applied and submitted our applications April 3 — the first day available — at Primary Bank in Bedford. Primary quickly processed our loans for each entity and by Monday, April 13, we were funded. I thought “We are going to be just fine!”

Not so fast.

Now it is mid-May, with four weeks of PPP loans left and no certainty when we can open in-house dining, I am staring down the same tunnel as before receiving the PPP money, there’s a flicker of light and I’m asking if it’s daylight or a train.

Equally alarming has been the lack of clarity as to how PPP loans will be forgiven. Today I read in a CNN article that Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, wrote, “It has now been more than 40 days since the enactment of the CARES Act, and guidance regarding eligibility for forgiveness of PPP loan funds is virtually non-existent,” in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. Shaheen had helped draft the program.

The restaurants who received PPP loans with the second round have the ability to use PPP funding well into July and perhaps August, hopefully carrying them into a time when they can open under more normal conditions (dare I say a break-even situation).

I trust that the governors who continue to slowly re-open the economy have made decisions they feel are most safe and prudent for their states. However, there needs to be more relief for restaurants if we are to remain closed or to re-open at a less-than-profitable capacity into June or, God forbid, July. A third round of PPP for those who took it in the first round is desperately needed.

I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes and book title by Robert H. Schuller, “Tough Times Never Last, Tough People Do.” I believe in my heart, mind and soul, restaurateurs are tough people and we will outlast these tough times. We need financial help to make Mr. Schuller’s quote a reality.

Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants, lives in Bedford.

