TWO significant reports, “A Regional Approach to Food System Resilience” and “Wildlands in New England: Past, Present, and Future,” produced by the New England Food System Planners Partnership and Wildlands, Woodlands, Farmlands, and Communities, provide important insights into the supply chains of the New England food system and the preservation of wildlands.

While the reports were produced separately, at Food Solutions New England, where we collaborate with both groups, we understand that these two issue areas are inherently connected. Only by taking an integrated approach that simultaneously pursues a just and resilient food system, while stewarding biodiversity through the conservation of wildlands, woodlands, and more, in partnership with rural and urban communities, can we build a sustainable, just, democratic future.

UNH Chief Sustainability Officer Tom Kelly is also executive director of the UNH Sustainability Institute, home of Food Solutions New England. He lives in Portsmouth.

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Robert Azzi: 'One pen, one child and one teacher can change the world'

Robert Azzi: 'One pen, one child and one teacher can change the world'

EARLIER THIS summer, in a Seacoast thrift shop I frequent, I began chatting with a young graduate student who was browsing its book section. It turned out they were majoring in diplomacy and intelligence and that we had some common interests. Although their geographical area of interest was …

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Dr. David Klebenov: Abandon all hope, ye who (try to) enter here

Dr. David Klebenov: Abandon all hope, ye who (try to) enter here

NEWS FROM our southern border dominates media coverage of immigration issues, and for good reason. However, we hear little about the crisis surrounding legal immigration. The extent to which legal immigration is broken (almost completely) affects families in profound ways. It also works to m…

Monday, August 21, 2023
Pamela Boulter: Corrinne chose life for her pre-born baby

Pamela Boulter: Corrinne chose life for her pre-born baby

AFTER READING Amanda D’Angelo’s op-ed in your July 13 edition — “My abortion was the right decision for me and my baby” — I wish to provide a pro-life “choice” my niece made in a similar situation with her pre-born baby.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start …

Friday, August 18, 2023
Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

I’M A high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams, and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was ove…

Thursday, August 17, 2023