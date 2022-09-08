I AM PROUD to say that I have truly lived the American dream right here in New Hampshire. I graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked hard for many years to raise my family, grow my businesses, and employ many people in our state. Today, I see the American dream and the opportunities that I took advantage of slipping further and further away from my children and my grandchildren.
Those in Washington led by Joe Biden and the Democrats, including our Congressman Chris Pappas who votes in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi, are taking our hard-earned money with proposed tax increases, by driving up inflation with trillions in spending, and expanding government into every aspect of our lives.
For too long politicians have lied to the working people of this country to enrich themselves. We cannot afford to keep sending the same old corrupt, career politicians to represent us in Congress because if we do, the American dream will cease to exist.
We have an opportunity to reverse the tide and elect a fighter: Karoline Leavitt. I am proud to support Karoline in her bid to defeat Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District. She is a bright, young, energetic New Hampshire native who has been outworking all of her opponents for the past year to earn support across our state.
I am not alone in supporting Leavitt, she has earned significant financial backing and support from many of my friends in the business community and thousands of voters across the state.
When asked where she stands on any issue, Karoline looks you in the eye and takes a firm position. For example, when asked how she would have voted on Congress’s $40 billion spending package to Ukraine, Karoline definitively stated “No.”
Leavitt’s conviction is a breath of fresh air to all who meet her and get to know her. New Hampshire needs this type of leadership. We deserve a representative who consistently takes a position and will run through a wall to fight for it — whether we agree with her or not.
When I first met Karoline, she asked what policies she could champion in Washington to make my business more successful. Having been raised in a small business family in Atkinson, Karoline personally understands the value that businesses provide to our communities and she is determined to ensure we receive strong representation in Washington. Karoline is the fighter we need for lower taxes, less regulation, and more economic freedom to operate and thrive for ourselves and the communities we serve.
We do not need more out-of-staters coming here to make a political career for themselves. As a father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and proud American, I will be proud to cast my vote for Karoline Leavitt in the September 13th Republican primary for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District. I encourage all freedom-loving Granite Staters who are fed up with the corruption in Washington to do the same.
Tom Moulton is the owner of manufacturing facility Sleepnet Corporation. He lives in Hampton.
