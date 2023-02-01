AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.
According to the Veterans Administration (VA), of the nine million veterans enrolled in the VA system, less than 15% are eligible for dental benefits. Unless they were prisoners of war, have a disability or a 100% service-connected dental condition, many veterans don’t qualify for dental care except for a one-time dental care appointment when they leave service.
Sadly, research shows that veterans are more likely to experience worse oral health outcomes, higher rates of tooth decay, higher rates of periodontal disease and an increased need for restorative dental care. To compound this problem, many reliable studies show a direct correlation between poor oral health and overall health issues, including mental health.
In veterans who have serious mental health conditions, 60% have fair to poor oral health, and about 33% find it difficult to eat because of these issues. Poor oral health can also affect self-esteem and employment opportunities.
The University of Chicago College of Dentistry has uncovered connections between poor oral health and Alzheimer’s disease and pre-diabetes. Research from the Mayo Clinic states poor dental health is related to endocarditis, stroke, cardiovascular disease, pregnancy and birth complications, and pneumonia.
This causes me to pause as I have to consider what we could be doing better, how can we be helping those that have made sacrifices throughout their life get access to the oral health care they so badly need and deserve?
The good news is that a conversation has started with the introduction of a bill that would phase in dental services to all enrolled veterans with service-connected disabilities rated at least 30% or greater, and increase the number of VA dental sites. It would also address the shortage of dentists by providing incentives to dental school students to work for the VA and mandate the expansion of VA dental clinics in all 50 states. Eventually, all VA enrolled veterans would be eligible for VA dental services.
The bad news is that it didn’t pass and will have to be reintroduced in the next Congress. But at least some of the legwork has already been completed.
In the meantime, it’s up to businesses, not-for-profits and private citizens to step up and fill the void. There are already turnkey solutions in place that you can support locally that are providing free dental services to veterans.
We recently established a Maine Veterans Dental Network (MVDN) in partnership with the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services and are supporting it with a substantial investment. We are now working to establish a similar program in partnership with the Vermont Office of Veteran Affairs to provide dental care for veterans who cannot access care through the VA, who don’t have dental insurance, and who cannot afford to pay for dental care out of pocket.
In New Hampshire, our grassroots efforts under the guidance of Northeast Delta Dental’s Chief Dental Officer Dr. Mitch Couret helped 92 Granite State veterans receive more than $200,000 in dental treatments.
Our service men and women put their lives on the line every day for us. In return, they deserve the simple pleasures of smiling at their daughter’s wedding, digging in to a holiday feast, confidently answering questions at a job interview, laughing with friends and expressing emotions and communicating without embarrassment. Each and every veteran should have the right to a healthy smile.
Please consider donating to an organization like MVDN or, if you’re in practice, providing some free services to a local veteran. Offer up your voice in support of our veteran community. I am hopeful that if we don’t give up on this important cause we will see real change in the future for our veterans.
Tom Raffio is president and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental. He lives in Bow.
