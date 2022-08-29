IN JULY, the New Hampshire state legislature finally expanded Medicaid to include dental benefits for adults. This critical milestone that prioritizes dental care — the product of a 25-year, bi-partisan effort — was supported by 91% of the state’s adults. It is a moment to celebrate a win for New Hampshire’s nearly 85,000 Medicaid beneficiaries, who now have access to comprehensive oral health care that will improve health outcomes. It will also reduce emergency room visits and save taxpayer dollars on health care.

This is a huge step forward and a critical extension of health benefits for many of our most vulnerable neighbors. While it’s obvious that access to dental care can reduce issues such as cavities, gum disease and tooth loss, oral health also plays an important role in overall health. For instance, poor oral health contributes to high blood pressure and potential pregnancy and birth complications. Treating oral health complications could also lead to a decreased risk of stroke and diabetes, which are leading causes of death in New Hampshire.

Concord’s Tom Raffio is president and chief executive officer of Northeast Delta Dental. Vivian Vasallo is executive director of the Delta Dental Institute and lives in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
