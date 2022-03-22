THE PINE TREE RIOT happened 250 years ago on April 14, 1772, in the town of Weare, on the site where the Quimby Inn once stood. Today, a large millstone with a plaque marks the site on Route 114.
In the early 1700s people were leaving England and coming to the American colonies for a new life and hoping for less control from King George III. Forestry was an important industry in colonial New Hampshire and continues to be today.
As early settlements grew and moved from the coast inland, our plentiful trees became more important for landowners.
In the late 1600s, England realized they had overlogged their own forests to the point they were unable to provide large trees for masts used on the wooden sailing ships of King George III’s Royal Navy. So, the King claimed all the white pine trees in the new colonies exceeding 24 inches in diameter. In 1722, the British Parliament and the King passed a law reducing the size of the claimed pines from 24 inches to 12 inches in diameter, to assure a continuous supply of masts for future Royal Navy ships.
To understand what a loss of value this change of tree diameter had for all who owned forest land, to sawmills, and everyone dependent on valuable white pine lumber, is to understand the following: A 16 foot log with a 24 inch diameter produces a total of 425 board feet of lumber — compared to a 12 inch diameter white pine 16 feet long log, which would produce only 95 board feet of lumber (one board foot of lumber is 1 inch thick by 1 foot long by 1 foot wide).
If that wasn’t enough to get folks worked up, the King had his surveyors go out and apply the King’s “Broad Arrow Mark” on all white pine trees 12 inches and larger that they wanted to save for the King’s Royal Navy. They notified the settlers that if they wanted the remaining pine trees, they first had to pay for a royal license even though the trees were on the colonist’s own land.
When Benning Wentworth was governor of New Hampshire he did very little to enforce the King’s pine tree laws, but in 1766 John Wentworth (Benning’s nephew) became governor and began to send out surveyors to check the sawmills in Goffstown and Weare and measure the diameter of white pine logs. They found pine logs from 15” to 36” in diameter and claimed they were the property of the King, for which the mill owners were ordered to pay fines on February 7, 1772.
The sawmill owners of Goffstown paid their fines to get the logs back, but the sawmill owners in Weare did not. On April 13th, Sheriff Whiting and Deputy Quigly rode into South Weare with a warrant to arrest sawmill owner Ebenezer Mudgett, who was the leader of the Weare mill owners.
By the time they found Mudgett, it was dark. Mudgett agreed to meet the sheriff and deputy who were staying at the Quimby Inn the following morning.
Mudgett and others planned throughout the night how they would respond at the morning meeting. They decided enough was enough of the king taking more and more and that they would take a stand. They would refuse to pay the fines and run the sheriff and deputy out of town.
Early the next morning, Mudgett and others surprised Sheriff Whiting and Deputy Quigly in their rooms and pulled them from their warm bed, whipped them, took them outside where their horses were waiting with their manes and tails sheared off. The men were forced onto their horses and run out of the town of Weare.
Sheriff Whiting didn’t give up his efforts to collect fines and later in the spring captured one of the rioters, so the others involved agreed to pay the bail money and appear in court. That September, eight men from Weare appeared at the superior court in Amherst and there the Judge fined each 20 shillings, which was a very light punishment for their crimes. The judge and many other citizens of New Hampshire thought the pine tree laws were oppressive and unfair.
Ebenezer Mudgett and other loggers and sawmill owners stood up and rebelled against King George’s “Pine Tree Laws” and encouraged others to stand up and push back. This became the spark that one year later fueled the Tea Party in 1773 and then the Revolutionary War against Great Britain in 1775, also known as the American War of Independence. The rebellion started in Weare, New Hampshire, by a few proud, hardworking folks like Ebenezer Mudgett and others who decided to rebel against outrageous laws.