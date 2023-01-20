RECENTLY, I read an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader published Dec. 14, 2022, written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over COVID restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide whether the pandemic qualifies as a national disaster under state law.”
As I read the article I realized that the nine hotels were at the state Supreme Court stating that the hotels should not be forced to pay local property taxes because Governor Chris Sununu basically shut them down during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they called a “natural disaster.”
At this point I realized they must be using RSA 76:21 “Prorated Assessments for Damaged Buildings”, which was Senate Bill 382, which was approved and signed into law on June 7, 2012, and became effective on April 1, 2013.
So as Paul Harvey used to say, “Let me tell you the rest of the story.”
In early July of 2010 our son was about to move into his new home he had built from lumber he cut off his property, unfortunately it caught on fire and burned to the ground, which you can imagine was devastating to him and the family.
Thankfully no one was hurt, but it was a gut wrenching as well as heartbreaking experience that I wouldn’t want anyone to go through.
After three weeks, I suggested to our son that he meet with the Orford selectboard and ask them for a property tax abatement, which he attempted to do. They said no and suggested he file an abatement with the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals. I told him back then it may take up to a year and a half just to get a hearing. He did not go forward and ended up paying full property taxes on a burned out cellar hole for the next nine months.
At this point I went to work and drafted language for a Senate bill that became SB 382. I asked my state Senator Jeanie Forrester if she would sponsor my bill and she did. As a public member of the state Assessing Standards Board (ASB) I asked them to review the language, which they did and made positive changes to the bill.
I was pleased that the ASB voted to support this bill, with their help, Senator Forrester’s leadership and hard work SB 382 became law.
This, of course, did not help in our son’s situation but from the very beginning my involvement in SB 382 was to help some family in the future whose home or building was destroyed by fire or a natural disaster such as a hurricane, tornado, flooding, etc.
Today, if this happened to someone in your family and your taxable building is damaged due to unintended fire or a natural disaster to the extent that it renders the building not able to be used for its intended use, all you need to do is pick up a form titled “Taxpayers RSA 76:21 Proration Application to Municipality” from your selectboard or assessing officials at your town office. I hope you never have to request this form, but if you do the law is in place to help you and your family.
For me, and I believe everyone who worked on and supported Senate Bill 382, the intent was very clear and it was not for hotels renting rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the testimony on SB 382, I do not recall any lobbyist for the hotels or hotel owners testifying in favor it.
In late December, as many in New Hampshire were making plans to celebrate the end of the year and spend time with loved ones, two of New Hampshire’s most prominent citizens were in Washington, D.C., voting to put those seeking asylum in danger. The U.S. Senate was voting on a budget proposal…
OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of afforda…
EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our diff…
RYAN TERRELL’s op-ed, “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded”, represents a master class in gaslighting, as he attempts to shift the discussion from improving student academic outcomes to increasing teacher pay. Let’s be clear, we all believe teachers deserve higher pay, but …
SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…
WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place fo…
GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.