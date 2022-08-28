CHUCK MORSE has served his neighbors in Salem as both a town selectman and moderator, then served New Hampshire as a state representative for two terms (1998-2002) and then was elected to the state Senate in 2002-2006 and reelected again in 2010 to the present. He served as chair of the Finance Committee and in 2013 he was elected president of the state Senate.

Chuck Morse and his wife Susan run a very successful business, Freshwater Farms, in Atkinson that employs more than 50 Granite Staters. When Chuck returned to the state Senate in 2010, he found the Democrats had left New Hampshire with an $800-million deficit. Using his good business skills, he led the Granite State back on a sustainable, fiscally responsible spending path without raising taxes. At the end of July, New Hampshire enjoyed a $429.7-million revenue surplus, thanks to Senator Morse, Governor Chris Sununu and many other Republicans statewide.

Tom Thomson is a tree farmer living in Orford.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Steve McGuire: Four harbingers of our nation's apocalypse

NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Monday, August 22, 2022
Vikram Mansharamani: I was canceled

THE IDEALS of the American Revolution are being replaced by a cultural revolution that is tearing America apart. Its foot soldiers push a new orthodoxy — a new state religion, really — one that tears down statues of George Washington, teaches our kids that America is racist, and tells them t…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Friday, August 19, 2022
Richard Girard: Democrats can't dodge their record

RECENTLY, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) co-authored a fairytale in which he and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) attributed the state’s $430 million surplus to “(t)he federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation …”

Thursday, August 18, 2022
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Robert Azzi: Short-wave connection to America tuning in the Sox

WE TOOK our daughter to her first Boston Red Sox game when she was six weeks old. Her mother had sewn a Red Sox patch on a Snugglie and she rested on my chest for nine innings. She woke up when fans cheered or got raucous, slept whenever Roger Clemens leaned in to get a sign from catcher Ric…