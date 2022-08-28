CHUCK MORSE has served his neighbors in Salem as both a town selectman and moderator, then served New Hampshire as a state representative for two terms (1998-2002) and then was elected to the state Senate in 2002-2006 and reelected again in 2010 to the present. He served as chair of the Finance Committee and in 2013 he was elected president of the state Senate.
Chuck Morse and his wife Susan run a very successful business, Freshwater Farms, in Atkinson that employs more than 50 Granite Staters. When Chuck returned to the state Senate in 2010, he found the Democrats had left New Hampshire with an $800-million deficit. Using his good business skills, he led the Granite State back on a sustainable, fiscally responsible spending path without raising taxes. At the end of July, New Hampshire enjoyed a $429.7-million revenue surplus, thanks to Senator Morse, Governor Chris Sununu and many other Republicans statewide.
Because of Chuck Morse’s many town- and state-elected positions and his successful business skills, he has led the way as president of the Senate in cutting taxes for New Hampshire businesses by lowering business taxes and successfully starting the phase-out of the interest and dividends tax in our state. Chuck Morse wants to take his New Hampshire business skills to Washington, D.C., to serve New Hampshire’s taxpayers as he has done as president of the New Hampshire Senate.
It was reported in the NH Sunday News on Aug. 14 that Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan raised $26.6 million dollars for her U.S. Senate reelection campaign. The amount is shocking to most Granite State voters, but what they may not know is that 90% of her $26.6 million comes from out-of-state donors from New York to Los Angeles.
Senator Hassan has outraised five of the Republican candidates by a 9-to-1 margin. But it gets worse, three of the five Republicans received more of their donations from out of state. In comparison, Senate President Chuck Morse has received 90% of all funds from his New Hampshire friends and neighbors and he has promised to represent all our citizens while serving them in Washington, and not the out-of-state donors “bankrolling” Senator Hassan’s reelection.
I know of no other 2022 U.S. Senate Candidate that is more qualified to serve as New Hampshire’s next U.S. Senator than Chuck Morse, who will take his proven leadership skills and tax-cutting record and start on day one to protect the pocketbook of every New Hampshire taxpayer.
I encourage everyone to get out and vote on Primary Day, Sept. 13. Remember, Senator Hassan continues to support Joe Biden’s open-border policy — in July alone 200,000 illegal immigrants walked into the U.S., in the first nine months of 2022 over 2 million crossed the border. Senator Hassan also voted for higher taxes and increased spending that resulted in the highest inflation rate (9.1%) in the past 42 years. Chuck Morse has pledged to secure our borders, lower taxes, control spending and fight to reduce Joe Biden and Senator Hassan’s record inflation, the highest in 42 years.
I am proud to support Senate President Chuck Morse for the U.S. Senate, please join me on Sept. 13th Primary Day and vote for Chuck Morse.
NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.
