NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department of Environmental Services, using conservative assumptions about rates of trash generation and probable capacity additions at existing landfills.

The upshot is we have plenty of time to make good decisions about where the next new landfill in our state will be located when it is needed.

Tom Tower is vice president of North Country Alliance for Balanced Change. He lives in Whitefield.

Sunday, April 23, 2023
