NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department of Environmental Services, using conservative assumptions about rates of trash generation and probable capacity additions at existing landfills.
The upshot is we have plenty of time to make good decisions about where the next new landfill in our state will be located when it is needed.
Landfill permitting issues have been bubbling in the Legislature for several years. A bill from last year would have gone a long way to modernize our state’s approach to landfill siting. The bill would have replaced the existing rule that says a landfill can be as close as 200 feet from a permanent waterbody like a river or lake, with a requirement for a site-specific analysis. In simple terms, it would have the state determine how fast toxic sledge could travel in the ground and determine the setback from that number instead of an arbitrary 200 feet. This bill was approved overwhelmingly by the House and Senate, but was vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu.
A year later, we are back here again, but now all seem to recognize and agree that the 200-foot setback is outdated and dangerous, and that a site-specific setback is the right approach.
Senate Bill 61 is now under review in the House. This bill authorizes funding for a contractor to study and make recommendations on a new site-specific setback to replace the current 200-foot setback. On the surface, it makes sense. Let’s hire experts to decide how our state should update its rules. But in reality, there are some very important items that need to be addressed in order for this bill to be the grand compromise many hope it to be.
To make it a better bill, the following changes should be made:
ELIMINATE CONFLICTS OF INTEREST: SB 61 as written is silent on what qualifications are necessary for the contractor chosen to recommend setback rules. This must be amended to eliminate, or at least minimize, the opportunity for a contractor with a conflict of interest to be chosen. Should the engineering company working for the next landfill developer also be the ones who establish the new rules? I hope not. Failure to make this change will result in deep public skepticism about the study process.
ENSURE PROTECTION OF PUBLIC HEALTH: Determining a new landfill setback standard requires a balancing of competing interests. SB 61, as written, would tend to favor contract bidders overly confident that existing technology can fix all problems related to landfills. To ensure that risks to public health and welfare are adequately considered in the study, SB 61 should require that the contractor(s) chosen have significant experience in environmental and health risk management as well as landfill engineering and hydrogeology.
LEVERAGE THE EXPERIENCE OF OTHER STATES: As written, SB 61 appropriately requires the contractor to review advanced technology opportunities used by other states in landfill siting. It must also require the contractor to review site-specific setback rules and laws in neighboring states that have adopted such mechanisms. This review must include details of the formula used to derive site-specific setbacks, and an assessment based on publicly available materials of how effective each state’s approach has been.
CLOSE LOOPHOLES: Right now, SB 61 allows for the status quo to be used if this contractor report and DES rulemaking aren’t complete within 24 months. If we are going to spend money to update our rules, why wouldn’t we wait until the work is done before we site anything? No landfill permit application should be issued until the study process is complete and a new setback rule has been issued. Let’s give DES the additional information they need and then let them update their rules before we make a 50 year commitment to a new landfill.
There are currently no applications for new landfill development before DES and the state has said that we have sufficient capacity through at least 2034. It seems both wise and prudent to make sure the next landfill development is done correctly and with all of the science, information and technology we have available today.
With these changes, SB 61 can hopefully chart a path to an updated setback requirement that is based on science and regional data instead of an arbitrary value. Without these changes, SB 61 will be an industry solution to a potential statewide crisis.
Tom Tower is vice president of North Country Alliance for Balanced Change. He lives in Whitefield.
