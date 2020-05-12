WHAT should white men do who want to take the next step toward becoming racial justice advocates?
We are learning that African Americans are being impacted by the coronavirus at a rate far exceeding their representation in the general population and the causes are abundant, but they can all be boiled down to systemic racism — the result of 400 years of oppression that persists in the guise of poverty, inadequate health care, chronic illnesses, living in food deserts, and the list goes on.
Historically, white men, many of whose forbears have contributed mightily to the latest injustice, have not been proportionally represented in combating these inequities. Now is the time to see the statistics about infection and death rates — racism as a pre-existing condition — as unacceptable and to determine individually what your next step is to raise your own awareness and to become an anti-racist dedicated to promoting equality in whatever way works for you.
We each came to the place we occupy through different paths. Here’s how we got here:
Allen: My involvement in the racial justice movement began the day after the 2016 election. I realized that racial hostility and resentment were major factors in Donald Trump’s victory. Since then, I have been educating myself about our country’s long history of racial injustice and the effects on the lives of black people today. As I learned more, I felt compelled to take action to promote reconciliation between white and black people. I have helped organize — with black people at the center of the conversation — educational programs in three libraries in western Massachusetts: “A Conversation About Racism: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution.”
Tom: Becoming conscious of the true history of our country while in college in the late 60’s was a revelation. Through taking classes and reading books like “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin and “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison my eyes were opened. Working in an urban renewal agency in White Plains, N.Y., inspired me to start a program for inner-city youth from Hartford’s South End, where I was attending Trinity College. Living and working with inner-city high school students at the University of Connecticut as an Upward Bound teacher fueled my commitment. You can’t unknow once you see the inequality and injustice. I taught what I’ve seen and learned to 6th graders for 40 years.
Here are some of the roadblocks preventing many white men from becoming involved in the cause of racial justice:
Being unaware of the history of slavery, Jim Crow, lynchings, education and housing segregation, mass incarceration, and how these historical realities harm black people in 2020.
Believing black people are the problem.
Fear that acknowledging the prevalence of white privilege will require you to feel guilty about benefiting from it.
Protecting white privilege instead of seeing the need to “privilege” everyone.
Believing America and white men have done enough to help black people (such as affirmative action and the election of Barack Obama).
Knowing that soon white people will no longer be in the majority.
Here are some ideas for actions you can take to promote racial justice:
Write a one-page self-reflection about your relationship history with black people.
Read a book such as “So You Want to Talk About Race” (Ijeoma Oluo) and “Just Mercy” (Bryan Stevenson) or an article “The Case for Reparations” (Ta-Nehesi Coates).
Watch a film like the “13th” or “Harriet Tubman.”
Visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Join a racial justice organization such as ARISE for Social Justice, Coming Together, SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice), A Better Chance, Racial Justice Rising.
Make amends by contributing to a racial justice organization such as Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, NAACP, United Negro College Fund, Movement for Black Lives COVID-19 Mutual Aid Fund.
We white men need to take action in significant numbers if we are to end systemic racism and white supremacy from which we have benefited to the devastation of black people. There is no time to waste.