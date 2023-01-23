RECENT LEGISLATION discussed in Concord is desperately trying to get rid of the bail commissioner system in New Hampshire and replace them with magistrates and additional circuit court judges at a significant cost to taxpayers. This movement is obviously not supported by the bail commissioner community, who currently cost taxpayers nothing, and is also not supported by the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police. For those not familiar with the role of bail commissioners, we are officers of the court and subject to the Judicial Code of Conduct. We provide a valuable service to those arrested, acting on behalf of the court to set bail, and to accept bail set by the court or another bail commissioner.
Bail commissioners are a critical safeguard against unnecessary deprivation of liberty for the hours or days it would otherwise take for a defendant to be arraigned. At the same time, bail commissioners protect community safety and the integrity of the judicial process by setting conditions of release and, when appropriate, detaining defendants who cannot be released safely. It is the duty of the bail commissioner to determine the most appropriate and least restrictive form of bail to ensure the defendant’s appearance in court, public safety and a defendant’s right to freedom.
In accordance with RSA 597:20, bail commissioners are entitled to collect a $40 fee paid by the defendant each time a commissioner sets and/or collects bail. No defendant may be denied the services of a bail commissioner based on an inability to pay the $40. If the defendant has no money, all a bail commissioner can do is give them an opportunity to pay at a later date, basically an I.O.U. Bail commissioners are currently owed thousands of dollars they are unlikely to collect.
For the past four years, there have been bills before the Legislature to enforce collection of the bail commissioner fee. The fiscal note attached to House Bill 498 in 2021 was $636,000 in its first year. This figure was based on a 50% indigency rate of defendants, a figure the bail commissioner community believes to be closer to 15% to 20%. There are also 15% to 20% of defendants who get arrested with no money on them, could pay, but never follow through on their I.O.U. Lawmakers, it is evident, did not feel that advocacy for bail commissioners was warranted and this bill was defeated.
It should be noted that bail commissioners continue to provide their professional services even while we do not get paid 30 to 40 percent of the time.
House Bill 46, to hire magistrates and eliminate bail commissioners, came as a complete surprise to our community given the fiscal note attached to it, which is $1.5 million to $1.8 million to hire 15 magistrates to replace approximately 100 bail commissioners. There is also House Bill 318, eliminating bail commissioners while hiring three circuit court judges at a starting cost of $970,000. These bills represent a reduction in the “workforce” of about 85%. How will 15 magistrates and three judges possibly be able to respond 24-7, 365 days a year? In Manchester alone there are five bail commissioners and there are still 8 to 15 days a month when no bail commissioner is scheduled.
The magistrate’s role is not exclusive to processing defendants at their arrest. They will also assume roles inside the courts that will slow the response time to police departments. Typically, a bail commissioner can assist their department within 45 to 60 minutes. Smaller police departments must keep the arresting officer present with the defendant until a bail commissioner shows up and sets bail. If magistrates cannot respond accordingly, police officers won’t be on the street.
The recent attacks against bail commissioners suggest that they are responsible for the perceived failure of bail reform. This has absolutely no basis. Consider the October 19, 2019, email sent to our community from Chief Justice Tina Nadeau in response to an opinion in the Union Leader by Professor Albert “Buzz” Scherr. The chief justice stated that she “would never indicate that I agree with Buzz Sherr that bail commissioners are the problem. You most certainly are not”.
Clearly bail commissioners are a scapegoat to advance an initiative that carries a significant tax burden to every Granite Stater.
While bail commissioners currently cost New Hampshire nothing, we feel that it is unjust that we get paid only 60% to 70% of the time, and yet are expected to continue to provide this service without any assistance from the courts or the Legislature to collect what’s owed. Wouldn’t a cost of $636,000 (again, a high estimate) annually to make bail commissioners whole be more amenable to taxpayers than $2.5 million for the magistrates and judges? That’s fair for the taxpayers, fair for bail commissioners, and keeps our communities safer in the process.
Trixie P. Lefebvre lives in Londonderry and Jim Moody lives in Manchester. Both are bail commissioners.
