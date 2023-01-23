RECENT LEGISLATION discussed in Concord is desperately trying to get rid of the bail commissioner system in New Hampshire and replace them with magistrates and additional circuit court judges at a significant cost to taxpayers. This movement is obviously not supported by the bail commissioner community, who currently cost taxpayers nothing, and is also not supported by the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police. For those not familiar with the role of bail commissioners, we are officers of the court and subject to the Judicial Code of Conduct. We provide a valuable service to those arrested, acting on behalf of the court to set bail, and to accept bail set by the court or another bail commissioner.

Bail commissioners are a critical safeguard against unnecessary deprivation of liberty for the hours or days it would otherwise take for a defendant to be arraigned. At the same time, bail commissioners protect community safety and the integrity of the judicial process by setting conditions of release and, when appropriate, detaining defendants who cannot be released safely. It is the duty of the bail commissioner to determine the most appropriate and least restrictive form of bail to ensure the defendant’s appearance in court, public safety and a defendant’s right to freedom.

Trixie P. Lefebvre lives in Londonderry and Jim Moody lives in Manchester. Both are bail commissioners.

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of afforda…

Monday, January 16, 2023
Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our diff…

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…