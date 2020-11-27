NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE’s short story “The Great Stone Face” (bit.ly/3m95irK) was published in Korean middle school language textbooks between 1975 and 1988. The Korean children who grew up reading Hawthorne’s story are now in their 40’s and 50’s. Many of them were devastated to hear about the collapse of the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia they had become so familiar with.

However, a surprising event occurred just 5 years and 9 months following the collapse of the Great Stone Face in New Hampshire. Another stone face, more than seven times the size of The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, was discovered in Korea’s Wolchulsan Mountain in Yeongam County.

The Great Stone Face of Wolchulsan made its first appearance on January 31, 2009 when photographer Park Chul accidentally discovered it. Park, whose family has lived near Wolchulsan Mountain for generations, had been out taking photographs when he turned his camera angle towards Gujeongbong Peak. He saw a huge face fill his camera lens and when he looked up at the mountain was astonished at the sight of a 100-meter-high human face. Park had photographed Gujeongbong Peak for more than 30 years, but this was the first time he had seen what he named The Great Stone Face of Wolchusan.

When Park came down from the mountain, he went through the images of Gujeongbong Peak in his archive and confirmed the image of a human face in his photographs. He became obsessed with the Great Stone Face of Wolchulsan and could not focus on anything else. He began researching Gujeongbong Peak and writing about his discovery. The news spread quickly throughout Korea, a country where mountains are revered.

When the Great Stone Face of the Franconia Notch collapsed in May 3, 2003, Governor Craig Benson reportedly said, “The fact that this treasure of mankind has disappeared in our generation is very sad.” To this Park Chul responded: “It was not that the Great Rock Face disappeared from the world. It disappeared for a while to appear in a new shape. This is the great stone face that connects the east and west parts of the global village.”

The Great Stone Face Rock of Wolchulsan stands over 300 feet high, faces east and can be seen on a clear, sunny day. It cannot be seen very well when the sun is shining from the front and hides until mid-morning. It makes a mysterious appearance between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. when the sun is brightest and its facial features are revealed most distinctly. As the sun moves and creates a shadow on Gujeongbong Peak, the image of the Great Stone Face disappears again.

I hope that the story of the two stone faces of Wolchusan and the White Mountains can connect the towns of Yeongam, Korea and Franconia, New Hampshire. Yeongam is an ancient city located in the southwest of Korea with 2,200 years of recorded history. It is known as the birthplace of the 5th century scholar Wang-In, who was sent to Japan to tutor the crown prince and who introduced the writing system and advanced culture of Baekje to Japan. Every April, Yeongam hosts a Cherry Blossom Festival each April in Wang-In’s honor, which attracts thousands of visitors, including many from Japan. I hope that residents of Franconia will have the chance visit Yeongam and also experience the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Vana Kim earned her doctorate of education at Harvard University, her masters at the University of Chicago and her BA from the University of Toronto. Born in Seoul in 1946, she was a refugee of the Korean War. Now a duel citizen of the United States and Canada, she lives in Yeongam, Republic of Korea.

