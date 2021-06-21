IT MUST BE an election year. After a year of silence from Manchester City Hall, and a year of little in the way of outreach to parents by the school district, all of a sudden Mayor Joyce Craig is doing everything possible to give the illusion of leadership. She is asking for input from the public on allocation of federal funding, she is hosting community office hours — albeit they curiously only seem to be during the hours when most taxpayers are at work, and the school district is requesting our thoughts on their shiny new high school proposal.
Forgive my cynicism, but I have been down this road before with Mayor Craig during an election year. We all have.
Two years ago when I ran for mayor it was the same story. After no major action on the issues she campaigned on for the better part of her first term, Mayor Craig finally started developing proposals to cope with the homeless crisis, mental health, addiction, and the myriad of issues impacting downtown businesses. But that is where most of them stayed — as failed campaign promises, never getting the chance to develop into actual policy.
Manchester’s problems have worsened since the last election due to a lack of action from the top. I believe it is time for change.
Despite laudable efforts by our brave members of law enforcement, our streets are less safe than they were two years ago due to a failure of leadership from the mayor’s office, as are our parks and trails. The number of incidents of overdoses, violent crime, and road rage has gone up in recent weeks. The quality of life issues are real and significant. Mayor Craig can continue to put on her rose-colored glasses, but we cannot continue to accept that this is the new normal for Manchester.
In regard to the recent attention to our school district, one has to question the timing of their new proposal, specifically the consolidation of city high school students into a single building. Though tempting at first blush, studies have shown that merging all of our high school students into one building would only increase the student achievement gap for poor and minority children. Could this proposal — which will soon come packaged with beautiful architectural renderings perfectly timed for approaching municipal elections — simply be a distraction? A red herring to make us forget that Manchester School District failed to find solutions to allow students to safely return to in-person learning even as nearby towns and districts were able to do so? Perhaps they are also trying to distract parents from the fact that literacy scores continue to decline under Mayor Craig.
I am a strong supporter of exploring bold new ideas to help our children succeed. I have a record of doing so in Concord when I served on the House Education Committee as a state representative for our city. However, our kids cannot afford more smoke and mirrors from this school district — and Manchester taxpayers deserve a much better return on their investment in our schools than what they are now receiving.
It is time that we as citizens push back on our city officials and tell them that we have had it with their shiny distractions and broken promises. I am offering real solutions for our city and have every intention to act on them.
In recent weeks, I have outlined plans to address Manchester’s education and homelessness issues and published them on our campaign’s website, VictoriaSullivanforMayor.com. I will continue to do so on many other issues in the coming months — and I expect you, the voters, to hold me accountable to them.
There are no silver-bullet solutions for the issues we face, but the fact remains that we cannot continue as a rudderless ship without a plan to begin addressing them. We cannot expect to solve these problems when we only focus on them when there is fear of retribution at the ballot box in an election year. We can make Manchester a better place for our families and future families, but only if we are willing to roll up our sleeves and fix them even when it isn’t politically expedient to do so.