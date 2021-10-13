HOMEOWNERS in Manchester are about to get hammered with a December spike in their property tax bills.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Mayor Joyce Craig.
That’s right: As people settle in for the holiday season and start their Christmas shopping, they’re going to be hit with property tax bills that are hundreds — even thousands — more than what they’ve paid in the past.
This spike was entirely avoidable. As the real estate market hit a historic bubble earlier this year, all Mayor Craig had to do was ask for an extension from the state to let the market cool off and settle back down to earth. Instead, she went ahead with the valuations during the price spike. Now we’re all paying the price.
Mayor Craig failed her constituents. If she had requested that extension, we’d be paying taxes on the actual value of our homes, not the wildly inflated values from earlier this year. That being said, it should come as no surprise that Joyce Craig was not willing to fight for the taxpayer. She has voted against the tax cap and against the taxpayer multiple times throughout her time at City Hall. In contrast, I have a legislative record of fighting for the taxpayer and working to secure a responsible state budget.
So what are Manchester residents getting for their higher taxes?
Homelessness has spiked 26.4% in the past three years. Homeless encampments have taken over city parks and are now also taking over our neighborhood trails, making them unsafe for families. People are harassed by panhandlers on their way to work. People suffering from addiction are shooting up in public and being found dead on our streets.
Crime is out of control. Manchester residents have a 1-in-42 chance of being the victim of a violent or property crime as our streets become less secure. Entire neighborhoods are unsafe after dark. Home burglaries are on the rise. Thefts from cars are routine. The headlines from the newspaper tell the grim tale: “Manchester police arrest man for robbery twice in two days”; “Arrests follow brawl at Red Arrow in Manchester”; “Police face standoff at homeless camp on the West Side”; “Three shot in Manchester hours after car riddled with bullets on West Side”; “One hospitalized after shooting on Manchester’s Amherst Street.”
Our schools are failing to meet the basic needs of our students. Manchester students only have a 23% proficiency rate in math. At Beech Street School, less than 10% of students are proficient in English, math, and science.
Joyce Craig’s legacy of failure is more homelessness, higher crime, and failing schools, and now she’s sticking the homeowners of Manchester with the bill.
Manchester is in trouble, but I still believe our best days are ahead of us. This city has a can-do attitude, tremendous natural resources, and an entrepreneurial spirit. We’re not afraid of hard work. Unfortunately, we’re buried in taxes and burdened by a city government that is failing to deliver even the most basic city services.
Our next mayor needs to understand that the people of Manchester come first — before special interests and pet projects. Our next mayor needs to be focused on the basics. We need to clean up the city and crack down on criminals. We need to make sure parks and sidewalks are safe for families and visitors. We need to demand more of our public school system and work with parents, teachers, and students to set high standards and give them the tools they need to succeed. And we need to do this while keeping taxes on homeowners low.
City government exists to provide basic services at the lowest possible cost. If Manchester was a business, we’d say they’re charging too much and not delivering on what we’ve paid for. It’s time to apply that standard to what we pay in taxes and what we get in return from City Hall.
Too often, political campaigns get caught up in soundbites, lofty rhetoric, and empty promises. My campaign is pretty simple: safer streets, better schools, lower taxes.
I hope to earn your vote for mayor. Together, we can shine.