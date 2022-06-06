ONCE AGAIN the nation faces a horrific act of violence against innocent children and once again the nation refuses to have the hard conversations around the reason. Why are our young attracted to violence? Why do some see mass murder as an acceptable response? Why are so many young people struggling with mental health issues? I challenge all of us to look inward and at society's part in these lost lives.
We have heard it all before. The perpetrator was a loner, he kept to himself, people noticed his anger was escalating, he had multiple interactions with local police, he dropped out of school, his co-workers noticed a violent streak, and he posted on social media that he was going to carry this out. In this particular case, he was also known to have a propensity toward killing cats and had threatened multiple women online. So many indications yet people did nothing.
The truth is that mental illness is increasing in our country. In New Hampshire suicide is now the second leading cause of death among people 10 to 24 years of age. This rate is significantly higher than the national average, according to the CDC. Mental health facilities in the Granite State are at capacity.
These are all signs that we need to act quickly and make decisive decisions around our children and families.
The COVID-19 lockdowns are showing additional mental health challenges for our youth. Our teachers are experiencing the impact of this in real time. Trauma is being exposed through violence, truancy, and low academic outcomes. Teachers have come out stating their concerns and asking for help.
A parent posted on Facebook that at a recent open house for one of our middle schools the assistant principal told parents what was happening in the building, including details of an assault on a female student. Parents were rightfully alarmed, but there concerns seem to have fallen on deaf ears.
All you need to do to verify these statements is to follow the Manchester Police Log. There you can see the number of times Manchester police are called to the schools during school hours. We also need to acknowledge the gang violence in our city and the lives lost to it. It is time to humble ourselves, accept responsibility, and work as a community to find solutions.
I put forward a comprehensive education plan last year. It included supports for families through the 40 Developmental Assets program, which gives parents the tools they need to raise strong children. I also presented Dr. Karen Mapp's family engagement framework, which brings parents back into the schools as partners in education.
Further, the play-based kindergarten initiative needs to be embraced by our district. It may sound simple, but we have removed play from education and it has had repercussions. Every study surrounding play for pre-K through third grade shows improved education outcomes. Equally as important, it shows that children learn conflict resolution, socialization, and build relationships with their peers through play. The ESSER funds that we have available should be allocated to embrace each of these state Department of Education initiatives that have proven outcomes. Each of these is a step toward stronger children and families.
We also need to accept that there is an immediate need to harden our buildings. Instead of hiring new administrators and non-teaching staff, we need to hire armed officers to be on site in each of our schools for the entire school day. Instead of hiring the three Park Rangers, let's hire three more School Resource Officers. We need a multi-tiered approach to protect our children as we work to change the school environments and work toward better mental health care for all of our citizens.
I respectfully ask the mayor, aldermen and school board to act swiftly and in unison. It is time to push politics and all the soundbites and usual rhetoric aside and look at why we as a society have created children that want to harm other children. We need to embrace the safety that a strong community creates. Schools need to embrace parents. Parents need to listen without taking offense if the school or another parent brings up concerns about their child.
We all need to say something if we see destructive or dangerous behavior in anyone in our community or on social media. Parents and citizens can no longer afford to choose to look the other way and pretend that our children are OK.
Stating that “kids are resilient,” is the biggest lie we tell ourselves in order to excuse our behavior and its impact on children. Each of us has a role to play in order to correct the course we're on. We can prevent another unspeakable tragedy -- be it at the hands of others or by a child taking their own life -- if we work together as community.