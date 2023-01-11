FOUR YEARS ago, I stated that Manchester was at a crossroads. Today I am incredibly saddened by where that road has taken us.
The homeless crisis grows more concerning daily. The innovative and unique things that we love about our city are being overshadowed by the constant negative news about crime, homelessness, and overdoses. When Joyce Craig ran for mayor against Ted Gatsas, she stated that under Gatsas the city was known more for its issues than its successes and that needed to change. The Queen City has a far worse reputation now than it did prior to her election.
Our board of aldermen, and especially our mayor, have no plan. Each knee-jerk reaction to a public outcry proves how in over their heads they are.
I have asked for Mayor Craig’s resignation but not because I was a political opponent. It is quite the opposite. I became a political opponent because the dangerous direction she was taking the city was clear to me.
I first asked for her resignation after the murder of a 75-year-old veteran on trails near the south little league and soccer fields. I asked because during debates I warned about the dangers lurking in our trails and she repeatedly corrected me and told you that the trails were safe. Her deception has led to lives lost.
She recently asked the governor to use the National Guard to secure a homeless shelter. In that move she abdicated her authority to the state. For all intents and purposes that was her moment of surrender. It is rumored that Joyce will not run for re-election. A lame duck mayor will prove to be an even greater detriment to the city
The Queen City needs strong, decisive, unifying leadership. We currently have a board that chooses to ignore the very real situations facing the city. Their only solution seems to be to move the homeless from one location to another. We can no longer afford complacency or finger pointing. Rather than blaming the governor, the board should be working with the 33 state representatives — two of whom sit on the board of mayor and aldermen — and the three state senators that represent our city.
Governor Chris Sununu has released letters outlining the tens of millions of dollars Manchester and other cities have been awarded to combat each of the issues we face. I have asked the city for an audit of those taxpayer dollars. Recently, Pat Long echoed my request. Each dollar needs to be accounted for and examined. People are hurting and they deserve to know how their money is being spent and why the issues are not getting resolved.
Manchester currently has an estimated 1,700 homeless people with nearly 300 of those considered to be chronically homeless. Multiple actions need to be happening simultaneously in order to begin pulling our city out of its tail spin. The first step is to identify the last known address of individuals and coordinate services for them where they are from. Manchester cannot carry the burden for the entire state and beyond.
I have repeatedly presented a comprehensive plan to the board and have posted it publicly. I have offered to the help the city with its implementation. I have received no response. People are dying on our streets and the political posturing needs to end.
Four years ago I stated that we needed to push egos aside and bring everyone together; nonprofits, private entities, faith based organizations, and our citizens, in order to identify what is working, what is not working, where the gaps in services are and how to unite our efforts. I hope that the city is ready to move in a non-partisan way to do what is in the best interest of her citizens.
As they say, the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, the second best time is now. There isn’t one isolated solution that is going to address a situation. It is going to take all of us working together. We cannot correct the decisions that brought us here but we can move forward together today to forge a brighter future for Manchester.
Victoria Sullivan served in the state House of Representatives as the Republican assistant majority leader and two terms on the House Education Committee. She is a former mayoral candidate in Manchester, where she lives.
IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…
I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…
IN CLINICAL mental health counselor Harvey Feldman’s op-ed “How we talk matters when it’s life or death,” written in response to my op-ed “Gender-affirming care harms NH children,” Feldman claims to be able to cite 16 studies that demonstrate significant improvement in children’s mental heal…
ON JANUARY 3, George Santos was seated as the duly elected representative of New York’s 3rd Congressional District despite revelations of the extensive fraud he perpetrated on voters. He will serve a two-year term. No recall mechanism exists, as Santos was well aware of at the time of his re…
GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restrict…
IMAGINE SITTING in a hospital room, waiting for a test or procedure to be performed, a much-awaited diagnosis to be delivered, or spending your final days or weeks before passing. Now imagine that you’re sitting in that hospital room alone and the fear, confusion and loneliness that often co…
FOR YEARS we have heard progressives screaming epithets at conservatives, calling them “fascists.” In the run up to the mid-term elections this escalated to accusations of Republicans being a “threat to democracy.” Amid all this there have been vague indications of organized suppression of n…
I, ALONG WITH most Granite Staters, agree that paying public school teachers higher wages would increase the quality of education for all children. However, systemic misuse of education funding is the primary reason public school teachers are underpaid. Specifically, school districts are cho…
THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that…