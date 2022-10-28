TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing shopping carts is a crime, no additional ordinance was necessary. And if Mayor Joyce Craig or aldermen spent time in our parks outside of photo ops, they would know the preferred mode of transport for the homeless is a baby carriage.

The ordinance was put in place, presumably, to make it uncomfortable for the homeless hoping they might leave. But these people live outdoors in uncomfortable conditions and dangerous weather. That city leaders are out of touch with this growing crisis is apparent.

Victoria Sullivan served in the state House of Representatives as the Republican assistant majority leader and two terms on the House Education Committee. She is a former mayoral candidate and selectman in Manchester, where she lives.

