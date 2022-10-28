TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing shopping carts is a crime, no additional ordinance was necessary. And if Mayor Joyce Craig or aldermen spent time in our parks outside of photo ops, they would know the preferred mode of transport for the homeless is a baby carriage.
The ordinance was put in place, presumably, to make it uncomfortable for the homeless hoping they might leave. But these people live outdoors in uncomfortable conditions and dangerous weather. That city leaders are out of touch with this growing crisis is apparent.
Ward 9 is once again filled with encampments. I stood on debate stages with Mayor Craig and warned of the impending dangers posed by these encampments. She doubled down on her stance that Manchester is perfectly safe and rattled off a list of do-nothing policies on homelessness. Recently, a 75-year-old man was murdered in our trails because of Mayor Joyce’s unwillingness to face the situation head on.
Despite this, nothing has changed and won’t under this leadership, which is why I asked for Joyce Craig and the other 11 alderman (the derelict dozen) to resign after David Whitmore’s murder. They are still in office of course.
Downtown businesses are increasingly disgruntled. Mayor Craig all but dismantled Intown Manchester leaving the downtown to fend for itself. To these businesses, I say, you have an ally in me. I fought for the downtown when I ran for mayor. I want to work alongside these critical businesses. That goes for any citizen or business willing to stand up and make our city better. I still volunteer and work with citizens to improve the Queen City so I understand and share in the frustration. I’m working to change that.
It is unfortunate that politics and not the welfare of citizens continues to win out in Manchester. Politics is an ugly game made uglier by some hoping to exploit our differences. We need to take an honest look at our city and discuss without vitriol, egos, pride or prejudice how to move forward. I believe in Manchester and that there is a path to a brighter future ahead.
Here is what we can do:
The mayor and aldermen must immediately ease regulations on building codes for businesses and private homes. Constructing new apartments takes time, removes essential parking, and often only caters to higher income earners. Flexibility for change of use is needed to allow empty retail and office spaces to be converted to housing while providing tax incentives to those who do. Homeowners must be given the flexibility to add in-law apartments without bank-breaking fees and permits.
Mayor Craig has stated that only one in four of our homeless are from Manchester. Failed policies have brought more people here than we can provide services for. Outreach teams need to work with these people to get them the services they need back where they came from. Manchester has received tens of millions of dollars from the state and federal government to address the homeless crisis. Those funds have largely served to attract an even larger homeless population here. It is time to use our tax dollars in a way that benefits Manchester.
We also need to provide transitional housing, job training, and long-term recovery support for those who have taken the steps toward recovery from addiction. People coming out of rehab have nowhere to go but the streets, which simply creates a never ending cycle.
Instead of creating unenforceable ordinances, we must enforce our existing public defecation/urination, littering, trespassing, vandalism, and loitering ordinances. No one should be able to disrespect our city, our businesses, and our properties without consequence.
Most importantly, we need to elect legislators with the courage to rewrite the 2018 bail reform bill and place a responsibility on the courts to keep dangerous people behind bars. Repeat offenders cannot be re-released to injure and murder our citizens. Many of Manchester’s Democratic legislators voted down such legislation last session to the detriment of our city.
Please ask the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to implement the steps that I have outlined or to resign. It is time that we stop taking ridiculous steps that accomplish nothing and instead work to save our city while we still have a city to save.
Victoria Sullivan served in the state House of Representatives as the Republican assistant majority leader and two terms on the House Education Committee. She is a former mayoral candidate and selectman in Manchester, where she lives.
