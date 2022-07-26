THIS SUMMER has been tragic for the city of Manchester. In two weeks we’ve seen shootings, a machete attack, a 130-mph chase, several hit and runs, and many incidents of motorcycles racing through our streets.
According to the Manchester Police Department, there were 1,252 reactive calls, 760 proactive calls, 67 property crimes, and eight violent crimes in the week of July 9th alone. On July 22 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, the city saw three overdoses, a hit and run, two thefts, and a shooting in broad daylight. These events and many others are the culmination of years of poor leadership.
While campaigning just last year, Mayor Joyce Craig stated repeatedly that crime was down in Manchester. Any person paying attention knew that wasn’t true but she continued to lie to the good people of our city in order to get reelected — just as she lied about protecting the tax cap. In March, at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, it was stated that overall crime was up across the city, but the election was over and the board likely assumed they could keep it fairly quiet and find ways to finagle the numbers before the next election cycle.
I recently went to the Manchester City Library located near Victory Park. On my way in I passed a young man bent over the stair railing vomiting and unsteady on his feet. Several people who appeared to be struggling with substance abuse were wandering in and out of the library. Across the street, the park was occupied by groups of people with shopping carts and baby carriages that appeared to hold all their belongings. Drugs were being used widely and openly. It was an incredibly heartbreaking sight.
When my children were small we spent countless hours at that library enjoying the story time, playgroups, and summer reading programs. We had borrowed books and sat on a blanket in that park to read and have a picnic. I cannot imagine any parent would be comfortable doing that today.
I lived and worked in Manchester in the early 1990s. The city was not in a good place then, but I was young and the downtown was still a place for young people to meet up after work. By the mid-2000s not only did the city improve significantly, but Manchester became a very attractive option for young families. The Queen City had so much to offer and enjoy. It is why my husband and I chose to purchase a home and raise our family here.
The decline of the city over the last four years has been alarming, yet many of our elected officials are choosing to turn a blind eye to the fall of our city and are ignoring its rapid decline in order to protect their party. There are acts of violence on our streets almost daily, homeless people are dying from addiction and neglect, two young men’s murders go unsolved, and our city leadership is simply pretending it is all sunshine and roses.
A look through the comments on the Manchester social media pages tells the story of residents who are sad, angry and losing hope. Too many of our lifelong citizens and former elected officials have made the decision to sell their family homes and leave for the betterment of their families. The quality of life issues are real and people have had enough.
Where has our mayor been during all of this? While our city is facing the highest number of overdoses on our streets since 2018, our citizens struggle to put food on the table and pay their ever-rising property taxes, and we are living with shootouts on our streets — our mayor is posing with bike racks, a six-foot tall Dunkin’ Donuts mascot, and going to D.C. to tout her taxpayer-funded ARPA “safety plan.” These American Rescue Plan Act funds have been misused by Mayor Craig to grow government, increase your long-term property taxes, and have been targeted by Politico and others as one of the factors ballooning inflation due to the spending spree of the Biden administration. These financial stressors will ultimately increase poverty and therefore violent crime and drug abuse.
It is my hope that the mayor will step up, admit that she needs to do better, and start serving the interests of the people instead of pretending all is well while preparing for her next political step leaving a disastrous legacy and a broken city.
Victoria Sullivan has served in the state House of Representatives as the Republican assistant majority leader and two terms on the House Education Committee. She is a former mayoral candidate in Manchester, where she lives, a member of the Manchester Heritage Commission and has served on the state PTA’s executive board.
THE REPUBLICANS’ summer agenda is on full display in Greg Moore’s recent op-ed titled “Latest round of tax cuts for employers continues to drive state’s booming economy.” The model is simple, give false credit for New Hampshire’s surplus to the business tax cuts that Republicans gave to larg…
JOURNALISTS KEEP asking pundits if there is anything more President Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices, heating fuels and food prices now. The answer is a resounding yes. Here are a few suggestions I’ve heard from from the likes of Kevin O’ Leary, an entrepreneur on the TV show Shark Tank,…
WHATEVER you may think of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers should alarm you. Gone are the days when we could openly and freely discuss our differences, recognizing that everyone has a right to their opinion. Today, there is an op…
LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met wit…
WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in c…
ONCE AGAIN in 2022, New Hampshire Republicans have a prime opportunity to win back the 1st Congressional District seat that we keep handing to Democrats on a silver platter, but only if we nominate a candidate who can win.
SUPPLY CHAIN issues and rising costs have caused significant challenges for manufacturers like our company, Continental Biomass Industries. That’s why we were honored to recently welcome Senator Maggie Hassan to our headquarters in Newton.
IT’S TIME to sound the alarm on the growing elder abuse crisis. Across the United States, our most vulnerable citizens are experiencing premature death, physical and psychological harm, and financial ruin due to malicious actors.
OVER THE YEARS, the Seacoast has faced many threats to its soil, waterways, and drinking water. We now face another threat to all three. Texas-based Million Air proposes to build a 90,000-gallon, industrial-sized aviation fuel farm at Pease. Million Air plans to build it next to wetlands and…