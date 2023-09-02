AS A former New Hampshire education commissioner, I have a unique understanding of what’s at stake for public education in 2024 and how important it is to choose our next governor wisely. I also have a unique understanding of the dismal changes our state’s education system has experienced to go from second in the nation to sixth, a slow but concerning decline. Some say it was all COVID-related issues that held us back, but other states in the top five maintained their ratings despite the pandemic.
Education is vital to a state’s economic, social and cultural success. Sadly, many signs read danger ahead for New Hampshire’s public education system and for our children’s future. One example are discussions in Concord advocating for a state contract to bring in PragerU, an extreme out-of-state education organization. Many Granite Staters have sounded the alarm about this hand-picked, controversial conservative education program.
PragerU has only been in Florida classrooms so far and already has an infamous reputation as a fringe organization that indoctrinates children with dangerous and devastating lies, including anti-climate change conspiracies and hatred towards LGBTQ+ students.
New Hampshire students deserve an honest and fair education, not extreme views from a seemingly bigoted out-of-state company. It’s appalling how our quality teachers, administrators, and communities have been subjected to horrific education policies that promote a mistrust of public education.
New Hampshire may have seen a decline in our ratings but we have outstanding educators. They need our support to maintain our education system, which nourishes the roots of democracy through intellectual access, safe learning, positive behavior and healthy minds.
New Hampshire led the country for many years in offering opportunities for student participation in the development of competency-based learning, community collaboration and service, helping youth achieve in the trades, higher education and family entrepreneurship.
Our next governor must ensure our education system is in touch with the needs of New Hampshire. Our next governor must support the public interest and have a broad vision for promoting civic-minded communities. I hope our next governor will take action to ensure an ambitious path to protect our state’s historic open-mindedness. Spending taxpayer money to let fringe far-right organizations dictate the curriculum in our schools surely doesn’t accomplish this.
Fortunately, we have a choice come November 2024. We have several candidates running for governor, but it is clear that Manchester Memorial High School graduate Mayor Joyce Craig is a worthy candidate to lead our great state.
Mayor Craig has stood up for our public education system and Manchester citizens, turning around the city’s public schools in her three terms.
After being elected the Queen City’s first Democratic mayor since 2005, Craig got right to work. She reduced class sizes, increased teacher pay, and instituted the district’s first standardized curriculum. She demonstrated that she will always defend our public schools.
We can’t afford to miss this opportunity to elect a governor who is in touch with our state and sees a better future ahead for our children and communities. We need a governor who values public education and will put taxpayer dollars to work strengthening our state. One who will only appoint individuals to commissions that share that same commitment — a “sense of future” for New Hampshire.
As a former education commissioner, a mom, and a Granite Stater who cares deeply about New Hampshire’s education system and future generations of students, I will do all I can to ensure Mayor Joyce Craig is our state’s next governor.
