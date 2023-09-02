AS A former New Hampshire education commissioner, I have a unique understanding of what’s at stake for public education in 2024 and how important it is to choose our next governor wisely. I also have a unique understanding of the dismal changes our state’s education system has experienced to go from second in the nation to sixth, a slow but concerning decline. Some say it was all COVID-related issues that held us back, but other states in the top five maintained their ratings despite the pandemic.

Education is vital to a state’s economic, social and cultural success. Sadly, many signs read danger ahead for New Hampshire’s public education system and for our children’s future. One example are discussions in Concord advocating for a state contract to bring in PragerU, an extreme out-of-state education organization. Many Granite Staters have sounded the alarm about this hand-picked, controversial conservative education program.

Virginia Barry, Ph.D., lives in Bridgewater.

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Kathryn Kindopp: Nursing homes need flexibility, not rigid mandates

Kathryn Kindopp: Nursing homes need flexibility, not rigid mandates

NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now brac…

Monday, August 28, 2023
Rob Furino: Renewable natural gas is coming to NH

Rob Furino: Renewable natural gas is coming to NH

ONE HUNDRED years ago electricity came almost exclusively from fossil fuels. The poles and wires that connected homes to power plants delivered electricity created through the burning of coal and oil. Today, those same poles and wires deliver electricity from a much wider portfolio of fuel s…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
Pamela Dube: If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam

Pamela Dube: If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam

THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team i…

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Michael L. Fischler: A house divided and in need of healing

Michael L. Fischler: A house divided and in need of healing

FORMER President Donald Trump is now facing four criminal indictments, with the last two alleging his conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Said indictments have had little negative effect on his popularity, with two-thirds of Republicans wanting him to run again, and 70% …