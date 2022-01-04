I READ Kathleen Sullivan’s Dec. 19th column in the New Hampshire Sunday News, in which she decries proposed legislation to resist the current actions by the leftist crowd to emphasize our country’s history as being driven from the beginning by what they characterize as systemic racism. I acknowledge that our society has never been perfect, and never will be as long as it is composed of human beings, not angels, but if Kathleen and her ilk wish to concentrate on negative aspects of our country’s past then they should be willing to present a more complete picture, especially when judging things done 200 or more years ago by the standards of today with respect to what is right or wrong and where to place blame.

We can all agree that slavery was wrong, and that segregation was wrong, so Sullivan and the left should be willing to acknowledge several pertinent related facts. The Civil War was fought over the issue of slavery. It was the Republicans who freed the slaves, under President Abraham Lincoln, and the Democrats who insisted on war to maintain that “peculiar institution” of slavery. When they lost the war, and former Confederate states were readmitted to the Union, the Democrat Party welcomed the “The Solid South” back aboard. Having lost the war to keep slavery in force, the Democrats then proceeded to enact the “Jim Crow Laws” that became the foundation of segregation, kept it in place for almost a hundred years after the end of of the Civil War.

True, the 1964 Civil Rights Act was the creation of a Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson, but it was only enacted with the support of the Republicans in Congress, as it was bitterly opposed by southern Democrats, who launched the longest filibuster in the history or our country in an attempt to prevent it from being passed.

That filibuster was led by the then-senior Senator Albert Gore, Sr. of Tennessee. Years later, his son, Albert Gore, Jr., would lie about that fact, claiming his father had suffered adverse political consequences as a result of his support for the Civil Rights Act, when he had in fact led the opposition to it.

Such revisionism was evident a few years ago when Joe Biden, addressing a predominantly Black audience and using a phony southern accent, said of the Republicans, “They want to put y’all back in chains.”

Such lies denigrate our history, or doesn’t the Republicans Party deserve credit for breaking the chains of slavery that Democrats fought a war to preserve?

These days, as we see statues of the likes of Gen. Robert E. Lee being removed because of support of slavery, we should also see the removal of anything — statues, names of roads, buildings, parks, etc. — named for supporters and practitioners of slavery and segregation. Shouldn’t that justice be meted out regarding anything honoring the likes of Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, once a high-ranking officer of the KKK, Thomas Jefferson, slave owner, Woodrow Wilson, segregation supporter, and George Washington, slave owner, just to name a few?

Given the Democrat Party’s support for slavery and then segregation in our nation’s history, shouldn’t their current outrage and desire to cancel the symbols of “systemic racism” include voluntarily disbanding? Somehow, I don’t see that happening any time soon.

W. B. Heffernan, Jr. lives in Nashua.

Sunday, January 02, 2022
Bob Hankins: Selling your stuff online may cost you

Bob Hankins: Selling your stuff online may cost you

IF YOU’RE anything like me, you know that balancing the needs of a family and a full-time job over the past year-and-a-half was about as challenging as it gets. When our budget is stretched, it’s nice to know that selling our used clothing, books, and other household items online is just a f…

Thursday, December 30, 2021
Susan McKeown: Our kids need us now more than ever

Susan McKeown: Our kids need us now more than ever

THE LAST 22 months have been challenging for everyone. COVID’s threat of illness and death has been unrelenting. The restrictions have had a profound impact on our lives. Our jobs and living situations have been upended. As adults trying to deal with these stresses, we can lose sight of the …

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
John T. Broderick: Putin must be smiling

John T. Broderick: Putin must be smiling

MAKE NO MISTAKE, America is broken. The entire idea behind democratic rule is subverted every day by a minority of our population who distrust any government they don’t control, ignore science they don’t understand, callously put others at risk, disparage and restrict voters of a color diffe…

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Robert Azzi: Let not Charles Dickens write America’s epitaph

Robert Azzi: Let not Charles Dickens write America’s epitaph

“There are some upon this earth of yours who lay claim to know us, and who do their deeds of passion, pride, ill-will, hatred, envy, bigotry, and selfishness in our name; who are as strange to us and all our kith and kin, as if they had never lived.” — Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol.

Monday, December 27, 2021
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Tuesday, December 21, 2021