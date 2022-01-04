I READ Kathleen Sullivan’s Dec. 19th column in the New Hampshire Sunday News, in which she decries proposed legislation to resist the current actions by the leftist crowd to emphasize our country’s history as being driven from the beginning by what they characterize as systemic racism. I acknowledge that our society has never been perfect, and never will be as long as it is composed of human beings, not angels, but if Kathleen and her ilk wish to concentrate on negative aspects of our country’s past then they should be willing to present a more complete picture, especially when judging things done 200 or more years ago by the standards of today with respect to what is right or wrong and where to place blame.
We can all agree that slavery was wrong, and that segregation was wrong, so Sullivan and the left should be willing to acknowledge several pertinent related facts. The Civil War was fought over the issue of slavery. It was the Republicans who freed the slaves, under President Abraham Lincoln, and the Democrats who insisted on war to maintain that “peculiar institution” of slavery. When they lost the war, and former Confederate states were readmitted to the Union, the Democrat Party welcomed the “The Solid South” back aboard. Having lost the war to keep slavery in force, the Democrats then proceeded to enact the “Jim Crow Laws” that became the foundation of segregation, kept it in place for almost a hundred years after the end of of the Civil War.
True, the 1964 Civil Rights Act was the creation of a Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson, but it was only enacted with the support of the Republicans in Congress, as it was bitterly opposed by southern Democrats, who launched the longest filibuster in the history or our country in an attempt to prevent it from being passed.
That filibuster was led by the then-senior Senator Albert Gore, Sr. of Tennessee. Years later, his son, Albert Gore, Jr., would lie about that fact, claiming his father had suffered adverse political consequences as a result of his support for the Civil Rights Act, when he had in fact led the opposition to it.
Such revisionism was evident a few years ago when Joe Biden, addressing a predominantly Black audience and using a phony southern accent, said of the Republicans, “They want to put y’all back in chains.”
Such lies denigrate our history, or doesn’t the Republicans Party deserve credit for breaking the chains of slavery that Democrats fought a war to preserve?
These days, as we see statues of the likes of Gen. Robert E. Lee being removed because of support of slavery, we should also see the removal of anything — statues, names of roads, buildings, parks, etc. — named for supporters and practitioners of slavery and segregation. Shouldn’t that justice be meted out regarding anything honoring the likes of Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, once a high-ranking officer of the KKK, Thomas Jefferson, slave owner, Woodrow Wilson, segregation supporter, and George Washington, slave owner, just to name a few?
Given the Democrat Party’s support for slavery and then segregation in our nation’s history, shouldn’t their current outrage and desire to cancel the symbols of “systemic racism” include voluntarily disbanding? Somehow, I don’t see that happening any time soon.