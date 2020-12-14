LIKE SO MANY other Granite Staters, we are devastated by the tragic outbreak of COVID-19 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home that has caused the deaths of 28 of our fellow veterans, with 46 more veterans and 45 staff members testing positive.

Governor Chris Sununu has a responsibility as the head of the state to answer for why he hasn’t done more to prevent or mitigate this tragedy. He must answer for why he actually vetoed efforts aimed at preventing our long-term care facilities from suffering this devastating second wave.

Every expert predicted this second wave. That’s why the legislature passed legislation calling for the state to develop a preparedness plan to address the needs — including for staffing — of long-term care facilities during an outbreak. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services supported the legislation, but Sununu vetoed the bill because he thought additional measures to prevent future outbreaks were “redundant.” Now, the outbreak has come and the Veterans Home –- and other long-term care facilities –- are struggling to remain staffed.

Experts also told us that we needed to take the necessary steps to mitigate the effects of a second wave, namely by wearing masks. Governor Sununu delayed implementing a mandatory mask mandate that could have reduced the spread of community transmission. For months, the Veterans Home did not have any COVID-19 cases among residents. But once New Hampshire experienced substantial community transmission, that changed. In less than a month, the infection rate at the Veterans Home skyrocketed. The delay in a commonsense mask mandate and Sununu’s veto of legislation that was created to prepare our state for the second wave of COVID-19 we’re experiencing right now has increased the danger to our veterans and the staff of the Veterans Home.

The crisis at the New Hampshire Veterans Home is similar to what long-term facilities across our state are facing right now. It’s crucial that we not only identify the failures to prevent and mitigate this crisis, but immediate action must be taken to stop the outbreak and ensure the health and safety of our veterans and the Veterans Home staff. The most urgent need for the Veterans Home is more staff to match the growing number of cases. Governor Sununu needs to release a plan to provide increased staffing, but he has not.

With each day that passes without a plan to increase staffing, our veterans and the courageous staff at the Veterans Home are forced to fight this crisis on their own. Our veterans have made enormous sacrifices for us, and we need to ensure we are doing everything we can to care for them after their service. For the sake of our veterans and the brave Veterans Home staff, we implore Governor Sununu to act immediately to protect the health and safety of these Granite Staters.

U.S. Army Reserve veterans Walter King and Richard Spence and U.S. Navy veteran William Baber all live in Dover.

Sunday, December 13, 2020
