ON JANUARY 28, more than 500 Republican office-holders and activists will convene in Salem to elect officers and set an agenda. Here are seven steps on the path to success in future elections.
Step 1: Elect new leadership. National Committeeman Chris Ager represented our state well with the RNC in Washington. As Hillsborough County GOP chairman, he ran hugely successful fundraising events. Chris Ager is a good candidate for state GOP chairman. Karoline Leavitt has youthful energy, good looks and personality. The convention should find a role for her; if not vice chairman, something comparable.
Step 2: Slough off the past like dead snake skin. Whether you think the Democrats won in 2020 because they took advantage of changes in election laws during COVID, or you think the election was stolen, it is over. Candidates in New Hampshire and nationally who looked backward lost in 2022 and fell into the ditch. Only Republican candidates who look ahead can succeed in 2024. We need new candidates with new ideas, not grudges and scores to settle.
Step 3: Besides looking forward, look outward. Stop the bickering and internal fighting. Do not sweat the small stuff. It is far better to have Republican candidates and officeholders you agree with 80% of the time than Democrats you agree with only 20% of the time. Turf battles are not leadership. They do not win elections.
Step 4: Avoid extreme positions. Campaign on issues on which you can win. Read the handwriting on the wall. Better yet, read the polls. New Hampshire law and the polls tell you where voters are on abortion. We all believe in the Second Amendment, but every constitutional guarantee is subject to reasonable regulation, even, or especially, gun ownership. Democrats are the extremists who are pro-criminal and anti-police, favor open borders, fuel inflation through undisciplined spending, and promote Critical Race Theory, and sexual fluidity. But remember, we cannot beat their extreme positions with extreme positions of our own.
Step 5: Cut taxes, not benefits. In New Hampshire, phased reductions in business and enterprise taxes helped create a $400 million surplus and gave $100 million back to cities and towns to lower property taxes. Republicans support smaller government and budget cuts, but not when the program benefits them. That means Social Security and Medicare. Save your ideas about privatizing them and cutting programs that are here to stay.
Step 6: Have an inclusive message. The Democrats’ message is divisive, pitting one voter group against another: teachers’ unions against parents; college graduates against blue collar workers who will pay off their student loans; Blacks against Whites. Republicans must speak to middle Americans who feel left behind in the new economy and to those in a newer generation who think they cannot get ahead without the government’s help. Republicans must reach those groups with a unified message: private sector jobs, not government borrowing, lifts people out of poverty and creates prosperity. If you have a skill or a trade, there is a good job waiting for you.
Step 7: Get out the vote. In the November election, according to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, there were 925,398 voters on the checklist and 626,931 ballots cast. That is about a 68% turnout. But it also means 32%, or nearly 300,000, eligible voters did not vote. Every Republican who did not vote in the last election helped a Democrat get elected. Campaigning has become too dependent on advertising and social media. Elections are won in the Granite State the old-fashioned way, by having an organization of volunteers, shaking hands, knocking on doors, calling friends; and, after identifying your voters, getting them out to vote. Election Day is the one day we are truly equal. Remind your fellow Republicans it is not just their right, but a duty to vote.
Wayne C. Beyer is a New Hampshire and Washington, D.C. lawyer who served appointments in the Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush administrations. He lives in North Conway.
EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.
BARACK OBAMA shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two White House years than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes, by appointments, executive order, and legislation, rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are in a league wi…
THE Republican-controlled Executive Council, which determines how federal funds above $10,000 are spent, continues to show gross negligence and dereliction of duty around protecting New Hampshire’s public health. On issue after issue, Republican Councilors’ extreme ideology has blocked criti…
THERE MAY be a family in your social or professional circle that has a child with a developmental disability like Down syndrome or autism. Let’s call them the Smiths. Over the years, the Smith’s child Susan grows into adulthood, but, because she does not have the cognitive or physical abilit…
THE 2022 election cycle has come to a close with a new House Republican majority, some resounding losses, and a lot of questions. Pundits, talking heads, and Monday morning quarterbacks are still working to understand what happened on Nov. 8. What many hoped would be a Red Wave was underwhel…
OVER THE last five years, New Hampshire has transformed the way it serves juvenile offenders. During this time, the number of youth in detention at any one time has fallen from a peak of 75 to an average of 12 — a reduction of 600%. This has been accomplished by redesigning the juvenile just…
ALMOST four years ago I announced a renewed commitment to the state as one of the University of New Hampshire’s four strategic priorities. In the pages of this publication, I shared our early progress. You told us the most important issues facing our state were education, health care, the ec…
IN THE Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” a character asks Ebenezer Scrooge to show some charity to the poor: “We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices.”