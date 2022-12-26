ON JANUARY 28, more than 500 Republican office-holders and activists will convene in Salem to elect officers and set an agenda. Here are seven steps on the path to success in future elections.

Step 1: Elect new leadership. National Committeeman Chris Ager represented our state well with the RNC in Washington. As Hillsborough County GOP chairman, he ran hugely successful fundraising events. Chris Ager is a good candidate for state GOP chairman. Karoline Leavitt has youthful energy, good looks and personality. The convention should find a role for her; if not vice chairman, something comparable.

Wayne C. Beyer is a New Hampshire and Washington, D.C. lawyer who served appointments in the Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush administrations. He lives in North Conway.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Roy Tilsley & Maria Devlin: Blaming FIT won't fix it

Roy Tilsley & Maria Devlin: Blaming FIT won't fix it

EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Allen J. Davis: The case for Biden

Allen J. Davis: The case for Biden

BARACK OBAMA shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two White House years than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes, by appointments, executive order, and legislation, rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are in a league wi…

Monday, December 19, 2022
Suzanne Gaetjens-Oleson: Open homes and open hearts needed

Suzanne Gaetjens-Oleson: Open homes and open hearts needed

THERE MAY be a family in your social or professional circle that has a child with a developmental disability like Down syndrome or autism. Let’s call them the Smiths. Over the years, the Smith’s child Susan grows into adulthood, but, because she does not have the cognitive or physical abilit…

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Friday, December 16, 2022
Gail Huff Brown: Time for a conservative path forward

Gail Huff Brown: Time for a conservative path forward

THE 2022 election cycle has come to a close with a new House Republican majority, some resounding losses, and a lot of questions. Pundits, talking heads, and Monday morning quarterbacks are still working to understand what happened on Nov. 8. What many hoped would be a Red Wave was underwhel…

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Joe Ribsam: Transforming and modernizing juvenile justice in NH

Joe Ribsam: Transforming and modernizing juvenile justice in NH

OVER THE last five years, New Hampshire has transformed the way it serves juvenile offenders. During this time, the number of youth in detention at any one time has fallen from a peak of 75 to an average of 12 — a reduction of 600%. This has been accomplished by redesigning the juvenile just…

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
James W. Dean Jr.: UNH proudly serves NH in many ways

James W. Dean Jr.: UNH proudly serves NH in many ways

ALMOST four years ago I announced a renewed commitment to the state as one of the University of New Hampshire’s four strategic priorities. In the pages of this publication, I shared our early progress. You told us the most important issues facing our state were education, health care, the ec…

Tuesday, December 13, 2022