FEAR AROUND voting seems to be everywhere these days. You hear this fear on social media, the radio, cable TV, in mailings, and in emails you receive. Some claim that the election is rigged. Others are concerned that the election is going to be stolen. Still others fear that mail-in balloting will taint the election either because of fraud or because the post-office is going to slow down delivery of the mail, or because legal challenges will ensure that the votes never get counted. To all of this I say stop, take a deep breath, relax and turn down the noise.

You live in New Hampshire. This is a state that knows how to run elections and you can be assured that our election will be fair, safe, secure and that all votes will be counted safely and accurately if you will just go vote.

How do I know this to be true? First of all, let’s start with our Secretary of State Bill Gardner. He has been secretary since 1976. He’s experienced and he’s been ensuring that we have safe and secure elections with virtually no fraud since before I moved here 30 years ago. Second, we have 221 towns and 13 cities. Each town and ward has local election officials, some of whom are elected, that oversee various aspects of their local elections. All have handled elections in their small towns and cities for many years and with the guidance of the Secretary of State’s office have put safeguards in place to make sure elections are safe, honest, and a success.

When I worked as an assistant registrar twice at two different locations, all the poll workers — Republicans, Independents and Democrats — worked together to make sure every vote was counted accurately. We didn’t bicker or fight. Rather we worked as a team making sure all the voting figures were correct. I know from experience that election officials are not going to allow any kind of election fraud to occur on their watch.

When you hear some rumor that buses are coming over the border from Massachusetts filling our voting booths with out-of-state voters you can be assured that it’s just a bunch of political nonsense. Our state election workers don’t brook any illegal activity because they know how to manage elections.

But how, you might ask yourself, will this pandemic change the election and can our state handle it? The answer to that question is yes they can and they will.

COVID-19 is now listed as a legitimate reason to vote absentee by mail. Many are choosing to do so. It is true that absentee balloting will increase significantly this year. However, this isn’t as novel as it seems. Our state has managed absentee voting for years. Many New Hampshire residents spend their winters in Florida, others are often off on business trips or holiday, and there are those who serve in the military who are out of state and not present during voting day. Personally, because of travel for work, I had to vote absentee several times over the years. I found doing so to be easy, secure and I never had my vote rejected. Our state knows how to manage and handle absentee voting and they’re preparing to handle a higher volume of mail-in ballots for this upcoming election.

If you choose to vote absentee do it early. Call your town clerk to get the right documents and directions on how to go about it. Most towns and cities will have the absentee ballot request form on their website to download and mail in. If your town clerk isn’t available (some offices are closed or have limited hours because of the pandemic), you can download the form from sos.nh.gov or call the Secretary of State’s help line for guidance (833-726-0034).

One last thing I would recommend. Please check your registration. If you have moved since last time you voted, you will have to re-register. You can check whether you are registered by calling your town clerk or checking the sos.nh.gov (google “NH voter registration lookup”). If you’re not registered, ask the town clerk or the Secretary of State help line for assistance, or check votenh2020.org.

Voting is a right and voting has consequences. Don’t let anyone tell you different. If you don’t exercise your right to vote and watch as none of the things you care about get addressed or are addressed in the wrong way, you will only have yourself to blame. Your vote matters and in New Hampshire it will count.

So turn down the noise. Don’t be afraid. Vote!

Wayne Fuller is a voting rights advocate. He lives in Concord.

Sunday, October 04, 2020
