DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.

During the early years of the Republic, despite the warnings about faction from George Washington and James Madison, the country was quickly drawn into factional conflict and only began to see some level of comity when Dolly Madison made a determined effort to get folks talking with one another again.

Wayne D. King lives in Bath. He is an author, podcaster, artist, activist, social entrepreneur and recovering politician.

Sunday, June 25, 2023
Friday, June 23, 2023
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Mike Castaldo: This may be America's greatest achievement so far

Mike Castaldo: This may be America's greatest achievement so far

DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of indi…

Shane Morin: White fragility and 'The Little Mermaid'

Shane Morin: White fragility and 'The Little Mermaid'

MY DAUGHTER asked to go see the new “The Little Mermaid” several weekends ago and, to my astonishment, she was excited not because it was a new Disney movie but because of the reimagination of Ariel as a Black mermaid.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Monday, June 19, 2023

Rep. Angela Brennan: Modernizing NH's election system no partisan ploy

RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…