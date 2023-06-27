DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.
During the early years of the Republic, despite the warnings about faction from George Washington and James Madison, the country was quickly drawn into factional conflict and only began to see some level of comity when Dolly Madison made a determined effort to get folks talking with one another again.
Then there was the period leading up to the Civil War, when slavery quite nearly broke us.
Today, we are divided between tribal animosities brought on by two political parties more interested in courting the donor class than helping middle-class and working-class Americans.
The principal culprits in this tribal warfare are obviously the Republicans who have gone over the edge and represent a clear and present danger to the Republic. Truth and civility are just not priorities for people like Representatives Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Unfortunately, the vast majority of elected officials in the Republican Party at the national and state level continue to follow the lead of those who pervert the Constitution and blow through the constitutional norms that are the hallmark of the democratic system.
But the Democrats have staged their own assault on the constitutional norms that we rely on as well. The zeal with which they have canceled individuals — like college professors — have turned too many universities and the public square into a forum for shaming and censoring anyone who disagrees with their perspective on the world. Trading free speech for a culture of trigger warnings, censorship masquerades as public safe spaces and tribal intolerance.
For half a century both parties have gradually abandoned the working class and the poor for the comfort and succor of the donor class, while the savage disparity of wealth continues to grow — an issue that, by the way, none of them has offered a single idea for dealing with.
The Republicans have contributed to that growing disparity by vilifying the poor and cutting social safety nets while providing tax cuts for the wealthy. The Democrats have done their part by supporting a welfare bureaucracy that fosters a nanny culture of dependency for a large portion of the population as a means of securing their support as their base.
All of this has only deepened the divisions between Americans over race, religion, gender, and culture rather than creating pathways to prosperity, independence, and security that enhance the personal freedom of choice for all of our people, especially marginalized communities.
Now, with the increasing likelihood that the presidential race will be a rerun of the 2020 election, both parties are raising the drawbridges and creating their individual “cones of silence” intended to short circuit an open debate about our future.
The fact is that more than 70% of the American public is unhappy with the possibility of a rerun of the 2020 election. Yet both political parties are falling all over themselves to prevent an open and frank debate about our future.
If the Democrats and the Republicans want to prove their devotion to the American political system and to democracy, they can begin by openly debating their opponents. President Joe Biden and Donald Trump should not hide from the people of New Hampshire and Iowa or any other state by skipping primaries and refusing to debate, even if their advisors counsel them to do so.
If our leaders do not have the confidence to engage in open debate on their ideas and policies they do not deserve our votes in either the primary or the general election.
Wayne D. King lives in Bath. He is an author, podcaster, artist, activist, social entrepreneur and recovering politician.
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s scenic landscape exists today due to the vision and actions of many taken 50 years ago. During the 1960s, New Hampshire’s population was growing fast and so were property taxes, particularly in the southern part of the state.
MOST OF US have experienced long hold times or dropped calls when trying to get through to a customer service agent. You may have even received incorrect information the first time you called and had to start the process all over again. Unfortunately, this is what many people who are trying …
DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of indi…
MY DAUGHTER asked to go see the new “The Little Mermaid” several weekends ago and, to my astonishment, she was excited not because it was a new Disney movie but because of the reimagination of Ariel as a Black mermaid.
ONE OF THE reasons I decided to run for the New Hampshire House was the sense that legislators in Concord were making decisions about our public school system without knowing anything about it. People who were homeschooling their children, did not have children, or whose children had long si…
REFLECTING on the final merger of New Hampshire Institute of Art (NHIA) and New England College (NEC) in 2019, NEC President Michele Perkins said: “This new academic division of NEC will be an important component of our ongoing and expanding commitment to the liberal arts, and the Manchester…
RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…