WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addressed at all. Meanwhile, divisive rhetoric prevails, undermining confidence in our government and its leaders.
I believe the origin of this problem lies with the very nature of the people we send to Washington. Too many have taken up politics as a career and distanced themselves from life experiences of the constituents they represent.
They win elections, relocate to the Washington bubble, and then work together with party leadership to advance a party’s agenda instead of the Granite State’s agenda. We are forgotten until they come back every two or six years to hype how much they are doing in our name and how much we need them to keep it up. Dissatisfaction with this status quo cannot and should not be ignored.
I don’t know Chris Pappas personally but have always enjoyed the chicken fingers in his family restaurant. I only know him from the big spending policies he supports — voting blindly to spend trillions in needless progressive programs only to turn around and have the temerity to vote for the mislabeled “Inflation Reduction Act” that appears on its face to be totally irresponsible.
I know Chris Pappas for open borders that facilitate smuggling millions of deadly doses of fentanyl, along with known criminals and terrorists, into the country and creating a completely unnecessary humanitarian crisis across the nation and in the district he represents.
While I am thinking about it, I can name numerous times (97.4%) when Pappas has stood up for the initiatives of Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
The only instance I can think of where Pappas can cite honoring our core independent New Hampshire values was in promoting legislation to ban stock trading by members of Congress. Even that was as close to a no-brainer as it gets in D.C. considering the scandalous successes Speaker Pelosi’s husband enjoyed with incredibly well-timed trades.
If we want positive change, we need to send a new breed to represent our interests in Congress. While it is refreshing to see that there are ambitious young people willing to step up to the plate, now more than ever we need people who have shared our life experiences and have the maturity and practical outlook — along with the personal strength — to advance and support an agenda we can all understand and believe in.
We are fortunate to have such an individual in the 1st Congressional District: Gail Huff Brown. Gail has raised a family, owned a home and paid taxes in Rye for 30 years. She’s pursued a successful career as a broadcast journalist and has gained a sharp understanding of the way our government works.
Gail has the tools and experience we need and I believe she is the best qualified to show that Chris Pappas is simply a reliable vote for his party’s liberal agenda. An agenda that has led to high inflation, record gas prices, and higher crime statistics everywhere. Gail is the right person to convert his seat in Congress into a vote for true New Hampshire values.
Please join me in offering strong support for Gail Huff Brown on Sept. 13.
Wayne Semprini is the former chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee. He lives in Newington.
