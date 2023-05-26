FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally securing this bill has been, without a doubt, my proudest accomplishment.
That is why it was so heartwarming for me to witness firsthand the impact the Medicaid dental benefit is making in the lives of patients, some of whom had not been able to see a dentist in more than a decade. I had the opportunity to talk directly with members of our community at mobile dental clinics that have been set up at our Concord offices and the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.
“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.
PARENTS are the cornerstone of our children’s lives, entrusted with the responsibility to shape their upbringing, education, and overall well-being. But a cultural shift has driven us to the crest of a moral power struggle between parents and schools that begs the question: Who truly holds t…
TAXPAYERS have every right to expect decent public services in return for their hard-earned money. They expect trash to be picked up, potholes filled, snow plowed, water free of toxic chemicals and quality public schools for all children. Because of accountability and oversight, citizens can…
THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.
AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment …