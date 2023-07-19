I HEAR it every day: Where are all the workers?

As the leader of a nonprofit dedicated to the attraction and retention of young talent here in New Hampshire, I’ve followed this issue for years. With an aging population, record low unemployment, and not enough younger workers to fill the gaps left by retiring Baby Boomers, there simply aren’t enough employees to do the jobs on which we all depend. But this worker shortage isn’t just in the private and non-profit sectors.

Will Stewart is a candidate for mayor of Manchester and serves as executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire. His is currently in his third term as alderman representing Ward 2, where he lives.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Garrick Beck: Feds seek pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow

I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Karl Zahn: The times they are a changin’

AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported dis…

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Monday, July 10, 2023
Sunday, July 09, 2023