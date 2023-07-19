As the leader of a nonprofit dedicated to the attraction and retention of young talent here in New Hampshire, I’ve followed this issue for years. With an aging population, record low unemployment, and not enough younger workers to fill the gaps left by retiring Baby Boomers, there simply aren’t enough employees to do the jobs on which we all depend. But this worker shortage isn’t just in the private and non-profit sectors.
The City of Manchester employs about 1,200 people. But on any given day the city is down some 100 employees, from garbage collectors and pothole fillers to firefighters, housing code inspectors, and librarians. If you drive on paved roads, put your trash out every week, want safe buildings, and enriching schools, this worker shortage affects you.
But while this shortage affects vital public services, the city — and to be fair, many other employers — practically discourages some people from applying for open jobs. I’m talking about those who have been convicted of any violation of the law — misdemeanor or felony — that has not been officially annulled by a court.
Given the unprecedented staffing challenges faced by the city and the services that suffer as a result — to say nothing of helping those who have paid their debt to society and who deserve the opportunity to reintegrate and become productive, law-abiding citizens — it’s time for the City of Manchester to “Ban the Box.”
The Ban the Box movement, which advocates removing the checkbox on job applications asking about felony or misdemeanor convictions, is gaining momentum across the country. By embracing this change, we can not only better address the challenges of record low unemployment, but also foster a more inclusive and equitable society, promote rehabilitation, and reduce recidivism.
The purpose of the Ban the Box initiative is not to disregard an applicant’s criminal history entirely, but instead to prioritize their skills, qualifications, and potential for growth. Employers can still conduct background checks and consider criminal records during later stages of the hiring process. But this change allows candidates to be evaluated first on their merits, expertise, and potential contributions, rather than being judged solely on their past mistakes.
It must also be noted that the inclusion of a criminal history question on job applications has long perpetuated systemic discrimination, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities, particularly people of color, who are overrepresented in the criminal justice system. This practice unfairly penalizes people who have already paid their debts to society and it undermines their chances of rebuilding their lives and finding economic stability.
Studies consistently show that gainful employment is one of the most crucial factors in preventing recidivism. By denying individuals with criminal records the opportunity to secure a job, we effectively push them back into the cycle of crime, perpetuating the problem we claim we want to combat. By supporting their successful reentry into the workforce, we not only give them a second chance, we also reduce the strain on social services and the criminal justice system.
We deserve a city that works better for everyone. Manchester, it’s time we Ban the Box.
Will Stewart is a candidate for mayor of Manchester and serves as executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire. His is currently in his third term as alderman representing Ward 2, where he lives.
I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.
“WE THE PEOPLE of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constituti…
AS THE U.S. Congress deliberates enacting the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, New Hampshire residents need to understand the possible repercussions this legislation could have on the state’s Medicaid program.
LIKE SO MANY people across the country, I spent June 24, the one year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, reflecting on my own experience needing to end my pregnancy, and worrying for the millions of people who have been robbed of their rights.
THIS YEAR marks Robert Harrington’s 50 years on Laconia Housing’s Board of Commissioners, the longest anyone has ever served the City on the Lakes. His unwavering dedication and commitment are known to many, but how often do you hear about a farmer with an Ivy League education, who served in…
ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported dis…