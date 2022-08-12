THERE IS JUST something about a neighborhood meeting that leaves me feeling optimistic about the future of Manchester.
Case in point was the neighborhood meeting held on July 27 at the Currier Museum of Art. When folks could have otherwise been outside enjoying a beautiful summer evening or at home spending time with their families, more than 50 neighborhood residents from Ward 2 opted instead to venture inside an auditorium to discuss with City of Manchester staff how the issues associated with homelessness are being addressed in our neighborhood and across the city.
Homelessness is a complex issue and the conversation that night was likewise complex. What could have been a meeting focused on demonizing our less fortunate neighbors was rather one that saw genuinely caring and concerned residents seeking first to better understand this complicated and challenging issue and then wanting to find out how they can help the situation.
Homelessness was not solved at this meeting, of course, nor will it be solved any time soon. But it’s worth reminding ourselves often that Manchester has many, many residents who care and who want to be a part of the solution, be it on the topic of homelessness or any of the other challenges facing our city.
This has been an ongoing theme no matter the topic in other such neighborhood meetings that I’ve organized in my four and a half years as an alderman. Residents care — they care about their neighborhood, they care about their neighbors, and they care about Manchester.
During my first year in office back in 2018, I held a series of neighborhood meetings to address speeding and vehicular crashes on the “neighborhood highways’’ that are Maple and Beech streets.
The first of these “neighborhood highway” meetings brought a number of concerns. Whether it was the lack of sightlines to adequately see oncoming traffic, excessive speed and noise, people afraid to cross two lanes of one-way traffic to reach a park on the other side of the street, and people afraid to let their kids play in their front yards with vehicles racing down the street just a few feet away — there was much to address.
Residents wanted to be heard and have these concerns met by policymakers and city staff. They were. By joining together to share the everyday “user experience,” neighbors were able to help inform the city’s engineers as they worked to redesign the Ward 2 sections of Maple and Beech streets to become safer. Neighborhood residents are, by definition, the experts in their neighborhoods. They know better than anyone what the issues are and how to fix them.
While the resulting reconfiguration of Beech and Maple streets between Bridge and Webster streets down to one vehicular lane and one bicycle lane hasn’t solved every single issue, it has reduced speeding and, perhaps most important, reduced both the number and severity of crashes. The data shows that these streets are safer and feel safer, meaning the quality of life there has been improved. This is but one example of residents standing up to make their neighborhoods a better place. Over and over again in my years as an alderman I have seen residents more than willing to work together to help improve their neighborhoods and the city they call home.
Here in Ward 2, I have seen this play out repeatedly, from neighbors fighting an ill-conceived gas station at the intersection of Wellington Road and Edward J. Roy Drive to standing up to the operators of illegal and unregulated sober living businesses preying on a very vulnerable population. I’ve seen residents rallying around our neighbors at Temple Adath Yeshurun after swastikas were found spray painted in Wagner Memorial Park and elsewhere across the neighborhood. And just this past winter and spring, I saw neighbors successfully advocate for the funding of safety and other upgrades to Derryfield Park. I feel honored to serve as a facilitator to ensure feedback turns into results for our community.
Manchester, like all cities, has its challenges. However, as long as I continue to see its residents work with each other to address these challenges and otherwise work to make their neighborhoods and the city itself even better, I’ll continue to bet on Manchester.
Will Stewart represents Ward 2 on the City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
