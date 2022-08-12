THERE IS JUST something about a neighborhood meeting that leaves me feeling optimistic about the future of Manchester.

Case in point was the neighborhood meeting held on July 27 at the Currier Museum of Art. When folks could have otherwise been outside enjoying a beautiful summer evening or at home spending time with their families, more than 50 neighborhood residents from Ward 2 opted instead to venture inside an auditorium to discuss with City of Manchester staff how the issues associated with homelessness are being addressed in our neighborhood and across the city.

Will Stewart represents Ward 2 on the City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…

Monday, August 08, 2022
Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?

Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.