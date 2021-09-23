WHEN PEOPLE think about the Granite State, we at the New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Export Consortium (NHADEC) want them to think about our aerospace and defense industry and innovation as much as they do our foliage and maple syrup.

For decades, New Hampshire manufacturers have been leading contributors in the aerospace and defense industries. And since 2014, NHADEC has grown to become a premier organization in the New England region for companies large and small to connect, network, develop business opportunities within the industry, and help members expand sales into international markets.

This is why we are excited to announce our 4th Annual New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Networking Event to be held on Oct. 7 in Manchester. We will have guests and panelists from leading aerospace and defense firms and suppliers from across the region.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a former astronaut and Florida U.S. senator, will provide the opening keynote address to highlight the new space economy.

Over the years we have enjoyed the full and bipartisan support from our federal delegation and governor’s office. We routinely work with our elected officials to access specialists and engage with the U.S. Defense Department, U.S. Commerce Department and a wide array of government agencies. A key ally in our work continues to be the N.H. Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NHMEP). Their work to help aerospace and defense manufacturers grow and become more efficient in their operations has created hundreds of jobs and enables NHADEC to have a greater influence.

Though chartered and headquartered here in New Hampshire, NHADEC’s reach is expansive and growing. With more than 100 members and partners across New England and Canada, we help promote New Hampshire’s overall business climate, define the sector’s reputation, and help attract new businesses to the state.

At NHADEC, we create business connections that expand market opportunities and help local innovation make greater global impact. Our meetings bring together businesses that work in security, land, sea, aviation and now even space exploration. Our membership includes some of the top defense contractors in the region like BAE Systems, Elbit Systems and Mitre Corporation, who employ thousands of people. We also have countless smaller family-owned businesses, some of whom produce highly precise sensors and parts for many of the world’s most recognizable air and spacecraft. With manufacturing companies, construction companies, banks, research and development nonprofits and cutting-edge high-tech companies, NHADEC members range from Nashua to the North Country and from Keene to the Seacoast.

NHADEC’s duty is to serve our members in business and promote the industry at large. And while our mission enhances domestic prosperity and leads to job creation, we also host programming that leads to greater cooperation between businesses, trade groups, and other international organizations with similar missions. NHADEC routinely hosts trade missions and assists in accessing large international business shows and expos.

Our work at NHADEC is fast moving and ever changing, from pandemic response to workplace protocols and government contracting, we bring together the best companies and best practices our state and nation have to offer.

NHADEC is proud to be working in the Granite State to link New Hampshire to the world and beyond, but it is truly each and every individual member of NHADEC that contributes to making us a premier organization for aerospace, defense, and the space industry.

If you and your business are working in these sectors, we hope you will join us in Manchester on Oct. 7. For more information or to register for the networking event, please go to NHADEC.com.

William Bates is executive director of New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Export Consortium. He lives in Goffstown.

Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Monday, September 20, 2021
Kelly Ayotte: Nashua should slow down and reconsider police oversight

Kelly Ayotte: Nashua should slow down and reconsider police oversight

AS A NASHUA NATIVE and lifelong resident, I am proud of the dedicated men and women of the Nashua Police Department who serve our city and work tirelessly every day to keep our families safe. I had the privilege of working directly with the department when I served as a murder prosecutor and…

Sunday, September 19, 2021
Dr. Richard B. Friedman: Who benefits from these opioid settlements?

Dr. Richard B. Friedman: Who benefits from these opioid settlements?

OUR COUNTRY prides itself on the concept of equal justice for all. In fact, the phrase, “Equal justice under law” is engraved into the façade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. The recent announcement by Judge Robert Drain that he has accepted the bankruptcy settlement between…

Friday, September 17, 2021
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Paul Bemis: Would you eat from a complete stranger’s plate?

Paul Bemis: Would you eat from a complete stranger’s plate?

IT MAY sound disgusting, yet when you enter a room with little or no ventilation you are essentially eating from everyone’s plate that has been in the room over the last 12 hours. When we speak, laugh, talk, and breath, thousands of very small particles are emitted from our mouths. These par…

Jack Blodgett: Freedom’s just another word

Jack Blodgett: Freedom’s just another word

IN HIS August 2nd op-ed “Education Freedom in New Hampshire,” Representative Glenn Cordelli highlighted a variety of programs parents can soon choose among as alternatives to those offered by our district schools, schools he acknowledges are “rated among the best” in the country.

Monday, September 13, 2021
Janet Ward: Lethal libertarians and raging RINOs

Janet Ward: Lethal libertarians and raging RINOs

I STRUGGLE to understand why there are demonstrators standing in front of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center waving American flags and signs that read “No vaccinations, no masks.” Such demonstrations did not happen when I was growing up during a polio epidemic. When the Salk and Sabin vaccin…