WHEN PEOPLE think about the Granite State, we at the New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Export Consortium (NHADEC) want them to think about our aerospace and defense industry and innovation as much as they do our foliage and maple syrup.
For decades, New Hampshire manufacturers have been leading contributors in the aerospace and defense industries. And since 2014, NHADEC has grown to become a premier organization in the New England region for companies large and small to connect, network, develop business opportunities within the industry, and help members expand sales into international markets.
This is why we are excited to announce our 4th Annual New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Networking Event to be held on Oct. 7 in Manchester. We will have guests and panelists from leading aerospace and defense firms and suppliers from across the region.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a former astronaut and Florida U.S. senator, will provide the opening keynote address to highlight the new space economy.
Over the years we have enjoyed the full and bipartisan support from our federal delegation and governor’s office. We routinely work with our elected officials to access specialists and engage with the U.S. Defense Department, U.S. Commerce Department and a wide array of government agencies. A key ally in our work continues to be the N.H. Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NHMEP). Their work to help aerospace and defense manufacturers grow and become more efficient in their operations has created hundreds of jobs and enables NHADEC to have a greater influence.
Though chartered and headquartered here in New Hampshire, NHADEC’s reach is expansive and growing. With more than 100 members and partners across New England and Canada, we help promote New Hampshire’s overall business climate, define the sector’s reputation, and help attract new businesses to the state.
At NHADEC, we create business connections that expand market opportunities and help local innovation make greater global impact. Our meetings bring together businesses that work in security, land, sea, aviation and now even space exploration. Our membership includes some of the top defense contractors in the region like BAE Systems, Elbit Systems and Mitre Corporation, who employ thousands of people. We also have countless smaller family-owned businesses, some of whom produce highly precise sensors and parts for many of the world’s most recognizable air and spacecraft. With manufacturing companies, construction companies, banks, research and development nonprofits and cutting-edge high-tech companies, NHADEC members range from Nashua to the North Country and from Keene to the Seacoast.
NHADEC’s duty is to serve our members in business and promote the industry at large. And while our mission enhances domestic prosperity and leads to job creation, we also host programming that leads to greater cooperation between businesses, trade groups, and other international organizations with similar missions. NHADEC routinely hosts trade missions and assists in accessing large international business shows and expos.
Our work at NHADEC is fast moving and ever changing, from pandemic response to workplace protocols and government contracting, we bring together the best companies and best practices our state and nation have to offer.
NHADEC is proud to be working in the Granite State to link New Hampshire to the world and beyond, but it is truly each and every individual member of NHADEC that contributes to making us a premier organization for aerospace, defense, and the space industry.
If you and your business are working in these sectors, we hope you will join us in Manchester on Oct. 7. For more information or to register for the networking event, please go to NHADEC.com.