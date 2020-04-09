On April 4, 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. raised his voice against the Vietnam war and stood up to stop the hate and killing that was happening overseas. One year later in 1968, he was fatally shot in the head for his beliefs. He was killed by the same hatred that he fought against.
As an African-American, I reflected on his life on the anniversary of his death, and I expressed appreciation for where we have come as a people. I was grateful for what Martin Luther King and others have accomplished over the decades to bring people together despite our differences.
That morning I had to leave the house. I have been practicing social distancing and following all guidelines of staying inside and sanitized, but a short trip was necessary. While driving I slowed down as I approached a light at a very empty intersection. As a truck approached my vehicle to drive past me, I did my customary New England wave to say good morning. What I was not expecting was to have two men look at me with rage, put their window down, and throw a portion of what appeared to be a breakfast sandwich at my vehicle.
As I sat at the light and cracked my window down, I heard a loud message that made me feel cold and for the first time uncomfortable in Northern New Hampshire. A message that my siblings and I had heard variations of many times while growing up: "We don't want you people here. Get out of our state."
As the light changed I drove away and did not stop until I arrived at my destination. I sat in my vehicle for a moment with a concern that the situation was not over. I also sat in disbelief.
As a mental health professional I have been serving the community for years. Though I am one of few African-Americans in the area, I have always felt welcomed and embraced by the community. I have never been faced with this level of venom or disdain. I have never been attacked in the North country.
Unwanted memories of racism filled my head and I worked hard to be rational and not emotional. I needed to slow my thoughts and understand what happened. The question that echoed through my head was "What did I do?"
When it felt safe, I walked around my vehicle and noticed the grease stain from where the unfinished food was thrown at me. It was only then that I was able to be mindful and realize the men did not hate me for the color of my skin. They hated me for the color of my vehicle's license plate. The plates are from out-of-state.
When I thought about that, everything came together. Anxiety levels decreased. Over the past two weeks I spoke with a 21 year old whose windshield was smashed for no reason. He parked his car to go hiking. He is back in town from college in Florida and his plates are from Florida.
I also spoke with a 35-year-old grocery store employee who is now in the area to care for her mother. The woman drove up from Massachusetts and is working part time. A note was left on her car that if her vehicle was seen at the store again, something bad would happen. Police were called to the scene.
I have more stories that match those.
There is a lot happening in the world right now, and while anxiety, hopelessness, and fear are very real and prominent symptoms that impact the community around us, hatred and anger should also be monitored. I am appreciative that I had this moment. It allows me to be more aware of the other layers of mental distress and fatigue that plague our world at this time..
It also allows me to be more mindful of my environment and take steps to keep myself and my family safe. My fantasy is that we can all get to a place where safety, compassion, and peace are the new norm. It happened over 30 years ago with Martin Luther King Jr. I know it can happen again.
Be well. Be safe. Share this message if it can help.