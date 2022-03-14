IN RECENT MONTHS, social studies has been at the center of controversy in New Hampshire and the nation, sparking heated arguments about what’s being taught to our kids. Most of this controversy is irrelevant — social studies isn’t really being taught at all in our schools, at least before the 8th grade. U.S. history and civics has been marginalized in the classroom to a degree that should shock the public.

Both nationally and in New Hampshire, the amount of time K-5 students spend on social studies has dropped markedly since the early 2000s, a casualty of No Child Left Behind and its exclusive focus on English language arts and math. In many New Hampshire schools, social studies has virtually disappeared from the elementary curriculum. What little instruction offered is a hodgepodge of disconnected topics and old materials, which fail to educate students on even the important milestones of our history. Across every metric social studies has been in decline — instructional time, resources, teacher preparation, state standards (or the lack thereof). As a result, today many fourth graders have never heard of the American Revolution.

In some of the state’s middle schools, social studies has been dropped from the core curriculum. Instead, math, science, and English language arts teachers are asked to work in social studies if and when they can, although it is out of their subject areas. At the high school level some attention is being paid to social studies, but these efforts often are too little, too late; without a foundation in the earlier grades, full understanding at the high school level is nearly impossible to achieve.

Three-quarters of Americans think we need more and better social studies instruction, not less and worse. There is no great mystery in solving this problem — we know what must be done — and the required changes are not political. They’re structural, in the way we prioritize what subjects we teach and in how we allocate educational resources. We all have roles to play: policymakers, administrators, educators, nonprofits, parents, and the public as a whole, which needs to listen and learn instead of just reacting. To be clear, this state of affairs is not the fault of classroom teachers; it is a systemic problem. Teachers need our help and support, not our misplaced suspicion.

The New Hampshire Historical Society is doing its part. In addition to advocating for history and civics education and offering support to educators, we have developed a new social studies curriculum that is being provided at no charge to every school in the state. This curriculum, called “Moose on the Loose,” is the result of four years of work, paid for with over $1.2 million in donations. Initial feedback on the “Moose on the Loose” from everyone who has seen it has been universally positive, and schools all over the state are beginning to adopt it.

The “Moose” provides much-needed instructional resources to teach children about our history, heritage, and civic values, but it alone will not be enough. We must set aside our ideological differences and commit to high-quality, fact-based social studies education at every grade level.

Now is the time to address the social studies crisis. The problems are fixable. The challenges are not insurmountable. For the sake of our republic, failure is not an option.

William H. Dunlap of Hopkinton is president of the New Hampshire Historical Society. Elizabeth Dubrulle of Goffstown is the organization’s director of education.

Friday, March 11, 2022
