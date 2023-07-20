WE APPLAUD the recent passage of legislation mandating the expanded teaching of civics and history in New Hampshire’s schools. It is widely recognized that we have a crisis in this subject area. The passage of this bill (SB 216) by the legislature, as well as the creation of a new commission on civics, are good steps towards addressing the challenge. The critical question now is, what comes next?

For the many who for years have been sounding the alarm on the crisis in civics and history education, this legislation is a welcome development. We now have passed a law that starts to address the crux of the problem: the lack of time devoted to teaching social studies, especially in the younger grades — kindergarten through eighth grade. Laying a solid foundation of knowledge in the early years is essential for success in the subsequent high school years.

William H. Dunlap is president of the New Hampshire Historical Society and lives in Hopkinton. Elizabeth Dubrulle is the organization’s director of education and lives in Goffstown.

Monday, July 17, 2023
Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Garrick Beck: Feds seek pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow

I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.

Friday, July 14, 2023

Karl Zahn: The times they are a changin’

AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported dis…

Tuesday, July 11, 2023