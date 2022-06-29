TO AVOID an epic shellacking this fall, the Democrat Party must distract us. And it is trying in many ways.
Democrats have tried to make the national conversation center on claims of racism and White supremacy. Unfortunately, people have come to realize those claims have no more foundation in reality than identifying those with whom Democrats disagree. That then led to what has now become their favored distraction: stories of a supposed insurrection in Washington.
Washington Democrats have held months of hearings and star chamber proceedings about a one-day demonstration in Washington 18 months ago. They hope they can convince voters that all we need to know about politics happened on January 6, 2021. That is all they want us to think about.
In their world, we don’t need to know about the 2020 BLM and antifa riots of the left in which 25 Americans were killed and billions of dollars of property was destroyed. We are to forget that 60 Secret Service members were injured by leftist protestors who rioted near the White House in June 2020. We are also to ignore that in recent times we saw city centers in our country being gutted and at times surrendered to actual leftist insurrectionists.
The Democrats know they will be punished by voters if there is any fair review of the last couple of years. They want instead for voters this November to ignore that Democrat fiscal irresponsibility and the trillions of dollars of giveaways to special interests that have led to rampant inflation, a looming recession, and families barely able to afford groceries to feed their children and gas to commute to work.
They want us to forget that war in Ukraine rages today because President Joe Biden gave Vladimir Putin permission for “a minor incursion” and had earlier and disgracefully surrendered our allies in Afghanization to an eighth-century, murderous theocracy.
The Democrats live in an invented world of absurd narratives that have us wondering if while the rest of us were dodging COVID they were succumbing to Mad Cow Disease.
To them, a man is a woman if he so declares and then he must be allowed into private areas and activities that have been and should be reserved for women. To them, pregnancy can end in abortion after birth. To them, the most important aspect of national defense is to ensure that military members are using the right pronouns. Somewhere down that list of those priorities lies, in the Democrats’ minds, the “unwoke” goal of ensuring that the military remains so powerful and effective that it discourages invasions of Taiwan and NATO countries.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Instead of more fiction and failures for the next two years and, indeed, instead of the promised Democrat tax increases, we can remember what worked well for New Hampshire families when Republicans held the White House and congressional majorities.
We can recall that the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced taxes for all New Hampshire families, ranging from a 22.8% reduction for families earning between $25,000 and $50,000 a year, 19.4% for $50, 000 to $75,000 a year, 16.9% for those earning $75,000 to $100,000 a year, and a lesser amount of a 9.6% reduction for the top earners. We can recall how the standard deduction was doubled to $24,000 for joint filers in that same tax reduction law, and the Obamacare tax penalty was eliminated. We can recall how all of this led to the lowest minority unemployment rates and the strongest economy ever.
We have a choice this November. We can choose to live with the abject failures of Democrat misgovernment or we can look to those who brought us prosperity, energy independence, international respect, abundant jobs, and low inflation.
The choice is simple. Vote for a continuation of Democrat distractions and failures or vote for a return to Republican successes.