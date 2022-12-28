THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
Now having been a Republican New Hampshire House Speaker some years ago, I knew what to expect as the Democrat response. I had become familiar with the harsh and bogus rhetoric of Democrat Party officials. Back when I was House Speaker and first became familiar with it, at times I felt that I almost needed to check my driver’s license to see if I was indeed the person they were describing as the legislative monster hanging out in Concord. But those days of being shocked were over.
Even with that history, I was caught off guard this past year by the current willingness of Democratic leaders to say and do anything in pursuit of their goals.
As we went about our task of making sure New Hampshire’s primary and general elections went off without flaw or fraud, all we heard from state Democrats was that we were trying to suppress the vote.
When I testified before the Secretary of State’s voter confidence committee on behalf of NHGOP that New Hampshire needs stronger voter ID laws and better verification of absentee ballots, their entire response was to charge voter suppression. And when we were compelled to file a complaint with federal authorities because a Democrat Massachusetts mailing house had sent out millions of dollars worth of anonymous mailers taking sides in New Hampshire Republican congressional primaries, actually spending more than even our candidates had, their only response was voter suppression. And so, it went.
Given this theme, you can understand how astounded we were that when the Secretary of State saw that some 25 ballots in a Manchester state representative race had not been counted, senior state Democrats responded by going to court to have those ballots trashed. Their court case was the only true voter suppression that surfaced all year in New Hampshire and it was being carried out by the party that so often is the first to charge voter suppression. Once again, an example of projection of Democrat wrongdoing on others.
Still, our amazement grew when we heard what they had to say to the judge in that case. Through their attorney, they argued recounts are useless because “You could count these ballots 10 times, I bet you’d come up with 10 different results” and that it is “verbal gymnastics” for the Secretary of State to argue all ballots should be counted.
Moreover, Democrat leaders were perfectly fine with asking the court to throw away the ballots of 25 Manchester voters, no matter constitutional requirements, because in their tortured reading of the law, “the statutory scheme precludes — absolutely precludes a second recount in this case.” They stood in court and said this even while acknowledging that “we know about [the] discrepancy in this case.” What they sought was to avoid having the discrepancy resolved because their candidate was winning by one vote.
Fortunately, the judge in the case understood that constitutional law, and not political gamesmanship, should govern the counting of votes. She ordered all ballots to be counted and the Democrat candidate lost by 26 votes.
The right thing happened in this case, but what about the future? What do we do about a political party that is against voter suppression until it is for it?
Former N.H. House Speaker, Republican William O’Brien lives in Nashua.
