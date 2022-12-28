THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.

Now having been a Republican New Hampshire House Speaker some years ago, I knew what to expect as the Democrat response. I had become familiar with the harsh and bogus rhetoric of Democrat Party officials. Back when I was House Speaker and first became familiar with it, at times I felt that I almost needed to check my driver’s license to see if I was indeed the person they were describing as the legislative monster hanging out in Concord. But those days of being shocked were over.

Former N.H. House Speaker, Republican William O’Brien lives in Nashua.

Friday, December 23, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Christmas is pro life

AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.

Thursday, December 22, 2022
Dr. Robert Andelman: Sudden death for teens in fentanyl-laced pills

A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …

Laurie Ortolano: Nashua spending cap gets its day in court

ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Roy Tilsley & Maria Devlin: Blaming FIT won't fix it

EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Allen J. Davis: The case for Biden

BARACK OBAMA shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two White House years than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes, by appointments, executive order, and legislation, rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are in a league wi…

Monday, December 19, 2022
Suzanne Gaetjens-Oleson: Open homes and open hearts needed

THERE MAY be a family in your social or professional circle that has a child with a developmental disability like Down syndrome or autism. Let’s call them the Smiths. Over the years, the Smith’s child Susan grows into adulthood, but, because she does not have the cognitive or physical abilit…

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Friday, December 16, 2022
Gail Huff Brown: Time for a conservative path forward

THE 2022 election cycle has come to a close with a new House Republican majority, some resounding losses, and a lot of questions. Pundits, talking heads, and Monday morning quarterbacks are still working to understand what happened on Nov. 8. What many hoped would be a Red Wave was underwhel…

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Joe Ribsam: Transforming and modernizing juvenile justice in NH

OVER THE last five years, New Hampshire has transformed the way it serves juvenile offenders. During this time, the number of youth in detention at any one time has fallen from a peak of 75 to an average of 12 — a reduction of 600%. This has been accomplished by redesigning the juvenile just…