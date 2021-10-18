ON AUGUST 14th, 2021, I took off my shoes, emptied my bank accounts, and left my possessions behind. I walked from the “good part” of Manchester on Maple Street near Orange Avenue to the other end of the city near the police station, jail, and cemetery. I took a nap on a loading dock near Valley Street jail to begin my social experiment. My guiding question “If I were freed from jail with nothing but my cellphone (with no cash or shoes), could I lift myself from poverty?”
Before I continue, let me introduce myself.
My name is Yogi Marquis. I’ve worked for Airbnb, the Democratic National Committee, Nextdoor, Common Sense Media, Konica Minolta, and The Jerry Springer Show. Most recently, I was the Deputy National Digital Organizing Director for Governor Deval Patrick’s 2020 Presidential Campaign. I visited Manchester on New Hampshire’s Primary Day and began a journey that would redefine my life.
Working remotely from Chicago during the pandemic, I helped a group of Manchester men create Felon to Freeman. The organization focuses on preparing decarcerated individuals for jobs and life. We developed a podcast, held digital events, and taught folks how to utilize the tools of modern workplaces, including Zoom, Canva, and Google suite. The group’s success garnered headlines and partnerships. Working with the Granite State News Collaborative and Franklin Pierce University we developed a podcast concept centered around the idea that anyone leaving prison with a smartphone and our podcast could restart their life.
As I awoke from my nap outside the jail facing the cemetery, I remembered a conversation with a decarcerated friend.
He said that police often tell suspects “You’ll either end up in Valley Street [jail] or the graveyard. You decide.” I knew with this experiment that by choosing to be homeless during a global pandemic I was making a similar choice.
Instead of death or jail, I experienced an outpouring of generosity and kindness. A Domino’s Pizza employee gave me a pair of boots. A biker outside of Murphy’s Taproom handed me $15 for a phone charger. A woman named Donna gave me sandwiches and water when she saw me walking in the heat. Several churches gave me meals and guidance. The folks in the New Horizons Emergency Shelter not only gave me a place to sleep, I received more love and encouragement than I could have ever imagined.
During my time hanging in the parks, eating at 1269 Cafe, and sleeping in the shelter, I asked folks about their stories. Addiction, incarceration, and homelessness touch every level of society. I met the daughter of a wealthy family who receives a $400 per day allowance that she uses to buy drugs. I met veterans who served our country and now feel they don’t deserve to be served. There are folks going through divorces, evictions, and criminal court battles. Some folks are mentally ill and others were never taught any life skills. The true champions are the people who serve this community. Many do it out of love, like Melanie who spent some of her teenage years in the very shelter she now oversees.
Manchester’s safety net is a web of partnerships between nonprofits, for-profits, and the government. Hannaford and Trader Joe’s products stock the food pantry. Volunteer gardeners bring fresh produce to the shelter kitchen. The homeless outreach team and social workers with Families in Transition and Manchester Mental Health help folks stabilize into society.
In addition to the incredible work already being done, I believe a program staffed by veterans, former felons, and addicts that provides life skills and job skills training is the vital next step. Many homeless folks raised in trauma were only taught street survival skills. They never learned the basic cooking, cleaning, and hygiene skills needed to maintain a life or a job.
We often assume that adults have a certain level of knowledge and maturity. The truth is that while a person’s physical body always ages their social, mental, and emotional maturity stops the moment they hit the streets. This mismatch in appearance and ability causes conflict.
The homeless who try to leave their life of crime or addiction find it difficult to transition back into normal society. They’re confronted by unsympathetic people who exclaim things like “Don’t you have any common sense!” The judgment and ridicule sends them back to the streets searching for relief and comfort. A center staffed with folks who have overcome those challenges and who can personally identify will help transform the lives of many chronically homeless. This type of trauma-informed center will restock our human capital and rebuild our workforce. Having someone who’s walked a mile in your shoes lends credence when they’re teaching you how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Join me in moving everyone from Poverty to Prosperity.