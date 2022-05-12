LAST MONTH was National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a special time to focus on preventing child maltreatment by helping families thrive. In an ideal world, prevention efforts would eradicate child abuse and neglect but, unfortunately, we are not there yet.
Child abuse or neglect occurs across socioeconomic lines in virtually every community in New Hampshire. Each year, hundreds of cases of child abuse or neglect flood the New Hampshire court system. Judges hear devastating tales, such as a young child taking care of even younger siblings because a parent is coping with substance misuse; or children struggling to survive in deplorably filthy conditions, unfit for animals much less small children; or a young teen being sexually abused yet somehow still managing to get her homework done.
As president of CASA of New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect, I’ve had a unique vantage point to see the trauma that too many of our state’s children experience. But I’ve also seen hope and joy as a previously victimized child flourishes in a new forever home, or as a young parent has the strength to access treatment and sustain their recovery from drug dependence to become the responsible, loving parent that they always wanted to be.
It is easy to feel helpless when we read about a child lost to abuse or neglect, but the truth is that ordinary citizens can make a difference. We can speak up for children both when we see something suspicious and when the court is deciding their future.
Report abuse or neglect
If you see something, say something. If you suspect that any child or youth has been abused or neglected, you are required by New Hampshire law to report that suspicion by calling New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) at 1-800-894-5533 (in-state) or 603-271-6562 (out of state). Your report may be anonymous, and you do not need to provide proof of abuse or neglect.
Become a CASA volunteer advocate
CASA of New Hampshire has been training volunteers to advocate for abused or neglected children in the state’s court system for more than 30 years. Our advocates provide vital information to help judges make decisions based on the child’s best interests. Their role is to spend time with the child and the important people in the child’s life, to make sure the child has access to the support and services they need and, finally, that the child has a safe and permanent home with their strengthened family or in an adoptive home. CASA advocates receive training, ongoing support and become a part of a vibrant community of caring adults who are committed to making a difference for New Hampshire’s children. We hold virtual information sessions twice a month for people interested in finding out more about becoming a CASA advocate — work many of our advocates say it is the most fulfilling they have ever done.
These days it is easy to feel powerless even when we are not. Speaking up for a victimized child is a powerful way to transform a life. I was recently reminded of just how powerful an individual can be when one of our CASA volunteers had a death in his family. The children for whom he advocated for many years prior attended the funeral and signed the guest book: “You were always there for us. Now it’s our turn to be there for you.”
We all need to be there for New Hampshire’s children. Please consider becoming a CASA volunteer advocate.