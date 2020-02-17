NEW HAMPSHIRE lawmakers have an opportunity to take a huge step forward in better protecting our beloved pets from a barbaric and painful practice of declawing our cats.
This year, lawmakers are considering HB 1387, which would ban the archaic procedure of declawing cats in New Hampshire, except when necessary in order to address the health of the cat.
“Declawing” is really a misnomer. It’s much worse than removing the sharp claws of our cute kitties. Declawing is one of the most painful, routinely performed procedures in all of veterinary medicine. Each toe of the cat is amputated at the first joint. Declaw surgery is so predictably painful that it is used by pharmaceutical companies to test the effectiveness of pain medications in clinical trials. Think about that for a moment. Is there any better reason to rethink this entire procedure?
Declawing, more correctly defined as a “de-knuckling” procedure, creates physical and behavioral problems for cats. Cats’ claws play an important role in various aspects of their lives, including climbing, maintaining balance, and escaping danger.
Declawing is most often performed for the convenience of people, not the cats. For example, cats are regularly declawed to protect our belongings (couches and chairs, etc.) from cats’ natural scratching behaviors.
Dozens of countries have banned this inhumane, and unnecessary practice, where people co-exist nicely with clawed cats in their homes. It must stop in New Hampshire.
Declawing involves the removal of all or most of the last bone of each of the toes of the front paw, and sometimes all four paws. Tendons, nerves and ligaments, which allow for normal function of the paw, are severed. The result can be severe and create chronic pain and other serious physical or behavioral issues.
After the claws are removed, changes in the cats’ gait often causes strain on their leg joints and spine, which can lead to early-onset arthritis and back and joint pain.
The evidence of the harmful consequences of declawing is increasing and is compelling. Human health authorities, including the National Institute of Health and Center for Disease Control, state that declawing is unnecessary and ineffective in protecting the health of humans.
According to scientific research, declawing increases the likelihood of unwanted behaviors such as litter box avoidance and biting. This is not only detrimental to the cat, but has health implications for cats’ human companions, as cat bites are known to be much more dangerous than scratches. Veterinary organizations, including the American Veterinary Medical Association, have finally acknowledged that declawing does not protect cats from being relinquished to shelters or from being killed.
Declawing is, put simply, mutilation. Declawing is already banned in 10 U.S. cities, seven Canadian provinces, 28 countries and the state of New York. The result of this activity? The lifespan of cats increases. For parents of these beloved “fur babies,” this means more time together, a longer opportunity to have this oh-so-important member of the family.
With so many low-cost, safe, and effective alternatives available, there is no reason to allow this barbaric practice to continue, not in New Hampshire or anywhere. Support the passage of HB 1387 and ban this barbaric inhumane de-knuckling of New Hampshire cats.
