A FEW years ago, I went to see my primary care physician shortly before a months-long trip to Peru. He admitted that he did not often see patients who were planning to travel to that region and briefly stepped out of the room, returning with a textbook that listed the diseases present in various regions of the world and the recommended prophylaxis for each disease. “No one knows everything in medicine,” he explained to me, “and a good doctor will admit this fact and seek help when necessary.”
I thought about my physician’s words when the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME) announced last month that the first portion of the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE), commonly referred to as Step 1, will be made pass/fail in 2022, replacing the current three digit scoring system. I am a second year medical student and am preparing to take Step 1 this June, so this change will occur too late to benefit me, but it is still a welcome decision that should lead to better patient care.
Step 1, the first of three “Steps” needed to obtain a medical license, is commonly taken in the second or third year of medical school and covers the basic science aspects of medicine such as physiology, pharmacology, and biochemistry. Residency programs throughout the country use the Step 1 score as a primary factor in determining which students they select to join their institutions, placing immense pressure on medical students to prepare for and ace the Step 1 exam.
The primary advantage of making Step 1 pass/fail is that doing so will encourage medical students to become better doctors instead of just memorizing as much knowledge as possible. Following the change, residency programs will place increased emphasis on students’ research, letters of recommendation, and performance in clinical clerkships. No longer will medical students be able to prepare for the Step 1 exam with the hope that a high score will paper over deficiencies in interpersonal skills or an inability to apply their knowledge to clinical decision-making.
As currently scored, the Step 1 exam also worsens a major problem facing medical education; it has been well-established that standardized tests reinforce disadvantages that low-income and minority students face, and these groups perform worse than average on Step 1. For example, I have already spent hundreds of dollars on exam-specific preparatory materials, and some of my classmates have spent much more. Furthermore, given that having access to minority doctors is associated with a lower mortality risk among minority patients, this issue is much more important than it seems at first glance.
It is also notable that highly specialized residency fields such as dermatology and orthopedics require the highest average Step 1 scores, while fields such as family medicine have much lower average scores, perpetuating the hierarchy of medical specialties and further dissuading students from entering primary care fields. Some of my classmates have already discounted the possibility of pursuing primary care for this reason, believing that fields with lower mean Step 1 scores are less prestigious and not worth pursuing.
Amending Step 1 to be pass/fail should also decrease stress among medical students. My classmates and I prepare for Step 1 for months, often neglecting personal responsibilities, so it should not be surprising that upward of 50% of medical students feel burnout, which leads to higher rates of mental health issues and a decreased bandwidth to care for patients.
Medical schools are also seeing declining lecture attendance, with students electing to prepare for Step 1 on their own being a primary factor in this trend. With the change in scoring of Step 1, perhaps medical schools can dedicate more time to problem-based learning and teaching non-traditional aspects of medicine, such as ethics and health policy.
Those who worry that making Step 1 pass/fail will lead to less intelligent doctors should be pacified by the fact that Step 2, commonly taken in the latter half of medical school, will remain graded. Step 2 is more clinically focused than Step 1 and includes a standardized in-clinic visit in which the student’s communication skills and clinical judgment are evaluated, making Step 2 a more realistic assessment of a student’s doctoring abilities.
Making Step 1 pass/fail is not a panacea; for example, a lack of objective criteria could make the residency selection process even more opaque and lead to nepotism outweighing one’s objective qualifications. Still, this change is an overdue first step in overhauling the medical education system, with the ultimate goal of training doctors who will provide excellent patient care. With prudent follow-up measures, the biggest beneficiaries of the change will be our patients.