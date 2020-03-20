THE COVID-19 pandemic – with its high mortality rate for the elderly and medically-fragile – has put a sharp focus on long-term care.
That focus should have always existed. But public policy is so much better at being reactive, not proactive. Governor Sununu had recently sought to rectify that, by announcing, in his State of the State Address, a working group tasked with addressing long-term care issues in a 90-day timeframe. That speech now seems so long ago, given the historic events since.
The good news in New Hampshire is that a collaborative relationship between providers and the Department of Health and Human Services has paid off. New Hampshire has the nation’s highest percentage of nursing homes in substantial compliance with federal health survey standards.
A spirit of collaboration will well serve the interests of resident safety in the days, weeks, and months to come, despite the hardships imposed upon residents, and families, by visitation bans, communal dining and group activity restrictions, and other infection control protocols. Every reasonable effort is being made to minimize risk for our most vulnerable population.
During these difficult times, please reach out to your loved ones receiving facility-based care. Send them emails, letters, and “virtually” visit with them via means like Skype or FaceTime. Try to allay their fears, and feelings of isolation, with your love.
Going forward, we have systemic challenges. The care for roughly 63% of all nursing home residents is underfunded by Medicaid. In its annual report to Congress this month the federal Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) found that “[t]he aggregate total margin for nursing homes” nationally was in the negative (-0.3 percent).
The MedPAC report noted the obvious, which is that “the overall financial performance of this setting is heavily influenced by state policies regarding the level of Medicaid payments[.]” Most states, like New Hampshire, fail to pay care costs. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, was it reasonable to expect a care sector to operate at a loss?
And yet now, despite long-term care being at the epicenter of risk, we hear talk nationally of bailing out an airline industry that was fantastically profitable prior to the pandemic. Indeed, its profits seemed to grow in inverse relationship to the size of passenger seats. United Airlines alone reported a fourth quarter profit of $614 million in the last quarter of 2019. To be sure, the travel industry is a big part of our economy, but why doesn’t long-term care matter too?
Well prior to the pandemic, the consequences of Medicaid underfunding were dire for caregivers. Underfunding depresses wages, and this can force those caring for the poor into poverty themselves. That fact acts as a significant disincentive to even enter the caregiving profession. For example, despite an otherwise thriving economy, New Hampshire has seen a net loss of licensed nursing assistants.
Nationally, 92% of nursing assistants in nursing homes are women, according to the Paraprofessional Health Institute data. And 45% are 34-or-younger, the age group most likely to have kids in school. Many of these women are single moms.
These caregivers are now on the very frontline of caring for those most at risk in this pandemic. And yet school closures will add to the anxiety of many of them, who may have to make the choice between not working, and staying at home with their kids, or leaving their children unsupervised.
That is a cruel choice, and a looming catastrophe for facility staffing. Recognizing that, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared that during school closures “schools are directed to provide care to, at a minimum, district-enrolled students aged 12 and under who are children of emergency workers.” He defined emergency workers to include long-term care staff, along with other health care providers and first responders.
New Hampshire, particularly with the nation’s second-oldest population, must come up with a similar approach to relieve burdens upon those we depend upon to keep us safe.