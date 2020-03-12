IMAGINE if the 81,000 people infected by the coronavirus in China could book a ticket for a low-cost flight and cross the Pacific to the United States while undetected for this new virus? Fortunately, America doesn’t need to wonder what might have been.
Weeks ago, I became one of the first candidates for Congress in the country to call for travel restrictions from mainland China. I knew from first-hand experience that the communist government of China was ill-equipped to contain their own virus, and that inaction on the part of America could lead to dramatic increases in the spread of coronavirus and expedite it’s reach to our shores.
Fortunately, President Trump made the swift and critical decision to implement these restrictions, which have now been attributed for substantially decreasing America’s risk for widespread passage of the disease.
To the Granite Staters I speak with on the campaign trail – this seems like common sense. Why would America expose itself and its people to increased likelihood for exposure of a disease that has infected so many? Yet many in Washington, including our own Congressman Chris Pappas, have decided to politicize this issue instead and have co-sponsored the partisan bill called the “NO BAN Act” which would restrict the president’s ability to make the critical security decision to restrict travel, including in cases of global pandemics.
While most Americans are doing their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Congressman Pappas and his boss Nancy Pelosi push forward this reckless and partisan legislation, where it has been added to the House calendar for a vote this week. Republican leadership has called for Speaker Pelosi to withdraw the bill from the calendar, but Pelosi has ignored their pleas as she puts politics ahead of the security and health of the American people. I am calling on Chris Pappas to remove his sponsorship of this bill.
I have a unique perspective on this issue. For more than two years I had the privilege of serving our nation at the U.S. Department of State. During my time there I served as senior White House adviser — but also as a chief of staff to the Global AIDS Coordinator’s Office and the Global Health Office. It’s a job that took me nearly 200,000 miles around the world and gave me a front row seat to see what it takes to control a deadly epidemic. It also took me to Capitol Hill, where I worked to garner unanimous, bipartisan support for our Global AIDS program that has saved over 15 million lives.
I served alongside Ambassador Deborah Birx, who just two weeks ago was appointed the coronavirus coordinator by the president and vice president. I trust Ambassador Birx to make the smart and evidence-based recommendations necessary to keep our nation safe and our people healthy. And I certainly trust her judgement about the issue more than life-long politicians like Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas, who want to handcuff Birx and the president from making the tough – but necessary — decisions to keep our country secure.
THE SPREAD of the coronavirus has brought to the forefront the pressing need for cooperation in Washington. There is no room for partisanship in responding to this potential pandemic — the health and safety of the American public must be our top priority.
