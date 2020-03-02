IT WAS a heady time some sixty years ago. Change was in the air.
The Civil Rights movement was under way.
At the same time girls and women were fighting for parity in school and college sports. Might female sports participation involve more than merely a few girls’ teams or cheerleading for boys’ teams?
But rights attained with difficulty must continue to be fought for, lest they disappear.
Post-Civil War freedom for slaves was quickly compromised by Jim Crow laws. A century later many wondered if this might happen to the new Civil Rights laws.
Parts of The Federal Education Amendments of the early 1970s gave justice to females in school and college sports. It was recognized that female athletes could not biologically compete with males in sports requiring strength and endurance. More female teams were needed.
There was pushback, however. Some schools claimed they couldn’t afford more teams. A few even attempted to drop some boys’ teams to fund girls’ teams with the hope this would enflame people against girls seeking justice.
But for the most part girls and women got their sports teams. They would now have equal opportunity to benefit from the high value of personal growth, collaborative support, recognition, and leadership development that comes from athletics.
Putting this justice at risk today is the demand that biological males, subjectively identifying as females, be included on female sports teams.
In a growing number of schools, biological males with average scores in their male teams are outscoring the best females when they join female teams.
Along with legislators in other states, I filed a bill to prohibit this invasion of women’s sports. A parallel bill is pending in the Senate.
It has been alleged these bills will keep transgender girls from participating in sports. What it would do is require them to be on the team of their biological sex, teams still open to them.
I have been screamed at many times, “You’re keeping my daughter off a sports team.” But many teams have a fixed number of participants and if a transgender female joins a female team, a biological female will be cut.
Additionally, a growing number of biological females are losing their team and state records to those who have an unfair advantage.
When I point this out to those screaming at me, the answer is frequently a loud, “I don’t care!”
By contrast, let’s listen to Dr. Martin Luther King. As the Civil Rights movement was in its infancy, he noted those whose desire, like that of many present-day transgender advocates, was solely for their subgroup.
Addressing the annual convention of the National Bar Association on August 20, 1959, King said, “In an effort to achieve freedom in America, we must not try to leap from a position of disadvantage to one of advantage, thus subverting justice. We must seek democracy and not the substitution of one tyranny for another. ... So I would recommend to you a way of love.”
Those desiring justice for all will work to find solutions for participation of transgendered girls in ways that do not deny justice to biological females. That would be justice with “a way of love.” Girls and women fought hard fifty years ago for justice. It must not be stolen from them now.
Friday, February 28, 2020
THE HAPLESS Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Last fall, a longtime close friend, a Maine resident, told me and others in his large circle that he planned to end his own life at a date certain under Maine’s new assisted suicide law.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New H…
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- By Kathleen Sullivan
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican primaries for our two congressional seats are proceeding down two distinctly different paths.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- By Rep. Jason Osborne
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
- Carl Perreault
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…
Friday, February 21, 2020
IT’S OPEN season on patriotic Trump supporters, but you’d never know it from the media’s deafening silence on a rash of recent political attacks.
Thursday, February 20, 2020
- By Sen. Regina Birdsell
I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. …
MEMBERS of the political class often simultaneously demonstrate ignorance and arrogance, but Michael Bloomberg’s comment about farmers takes him right to the top of that class.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
Monday, February 17, 2020
- By Rep. Katherine Rogers
NEW HAMPSHIRE lawmakers have an opportunity to take a huge step forward in better protecting our beloved pets from a barbaric and painful practice of declawing our cats.
- By Christopher Maidment
REJECTING THE $46 million public charter school grant could cost taxpayers up to $178 million over the next 10 years, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Department of Education. Rejecting these funds would be a costly mistake that New Hampshire families cannot afford, fiscally …
- By Jeff Kassel
I MET Bill Weld this winter at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. He sat down at my table while I was eating breakfast and said, “You look like the kind of guy that likes to hike in the mountains of New Hampshire, as I do.”
Friday, February 14, 2020
FOR OVER two decades the independent people of New Hampshire have been solidly against assisted suicide. Since 1996, the New Hampshire legislature has studied or voted down this proposed law so many times it takes two hands to count them all.
Thursday, February 13, 2020
I DISAGREE with Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg who recently argued that the Electoral College is obsolete and the popular vote should determine a presidential election. Our president is a president of the United States.
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
LAST FALL, the voters of Manchester elected a School District Charter Commission to review the existing city charter provisions affecting the school district and determine whether to present a new charter to the city’s voters. Alternatively, the commission can recommend amending the existing…