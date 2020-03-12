Dr. Scott Maltzie

UNIONS were established to safeguard worker’s rights and they can play an important role in protecting those rights. However, too often Big Labor promotes legislation that hurts workers and the businesses that employ them. Most recently, Nancy Pelosi and the U.S. House of Representatives passed — with the votes of Representatives Anne Kuster and Chris Pappas — the deceptively named Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which is loaded with radical provisions that would not only undermine Right-to-Work laws, but also infringe on worker privacy and freedom of choice.

If the Pro Act were to become law, employees could be required to pay union dues as a condition of employment regardless of any state Right-to-Work laws.

In many instances, the bill would also require employees to cast votes for or against union representation by signing cards in front of coworkers and union organizers (a process known as card check) rather than through secret ballot elections.

In a final slap against workers’ freedom of choice, the bill effectively limits workers’ access to negative information about the union trying to organize them by limiting time for pre-election debate.

Privacy is a fundamental concern for everyone these days. While governments at every level are cracking down on how companies and others handle our information, Representatives Kuster and Pappas seem willing to sacrifice their New Hampshire constituents’ privacy to gain political favor with labor unions by supporting the PRO Act.

The bill would legally compel employers to turn over workers’ personal information to unions even when the employee objects.

Businesses don’t fare any better under the bill, which contains a host of other provisions that make it far more difficult for small businesses and entrepreneurs to create jobs. The bill’s “joint-employer” provision makes it difficult for large companies to contract with smaller businesses and would limit franchise opportunities. Other provisions would limit an individual’s ability to earn extra money in the gig economy or start a business as independent contractor.

But that’s not all – the bill also makes it harder for small business to get legal advice on labor relations issues by including a provision that has been opposed by the American Bar Association, which found it interfered with the right to confidential legal advice.

Not surprisingly, polling and research shows voters and economists are worried about the PRO Act. A recent analysis by American Action Forum highlights the bill’s potentially disastrous impact on the economy and jobs. The provision limiting independent contractors’ rights alone would implicate 8.5% of GDP and put up to $12.1 billion of annual upward cost pressure on employers. The joint employer provision would affect 44% of private sector employees and lead up to $33.3 billion in lost annual output for the franchise business sector alone.

POLITICO recently reported on a survey designed to measure voters’ perception of the bill. In all three surveyed states, including New Hampshire, a majority of surveyed voters opposed the bill and made clear they would not vote for politicians who support it. They saw the PRO Act as radical, a threat to small businesses, and an effort to boost unions at the expense of workers and employers.

The US Senate will have the opportunity to defeat this legislation in the coming weeks and you can bet that Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan will side with the union bosses and Big Labor by voting to enact the PRO Act. The entire New Hampshire Congressional delegation should be held accountable for limiting worker rights by supporting legislation that hurts our economy and middle-class workers. Voters should make their voices heard in November by sending them into retirement.

Scott Maltzie Ph.D is an assistant professor of business at Lakes Region Community College and chairman of the Merrimack County Republican Committee. He lives in Boscawen.