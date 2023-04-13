WHAT IMPACTS do levels of funding from the state have on our public schools and tax rates?

Here’s an example: public high school A has about 1,300 students, offers 12 AP courses, 26 sports teams, has a 95% graduation rate, 1115 mean SAT scores, $72,491 average teacher salary, and the residents have a $12.03 per thousand education property tax rate. Twenty miles down the road is public high school B, which has about 1,500 students. They are able to offer 4 AP courses, 21 sports teams, have a 70.9% graduation rate, 944 mean SAT score, and the average teacher salary is only $49,823, all while their residents pay a 40% higher education property tax rate.

Zack Sheehan is executive director of the NH School Funding Fairness Project. He lives in Concord.

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald: Cover anti-obesity medications under Medicare

FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisi…

Monday, April 10, 2023
Sue Homola: 272 don’t care if legal pot hurts NH

RECENTLY, a bill to legalize recreational marijuana (HB 639) passed in the State House by a vote of 272-109. This was done on a Roll Call vote, which shows how each representative voted and it is documented on the NH General Court website. HB 639 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

Sunday, April 09, 2023
Shannon McGinley: NH’s extremist pro-abortion Republicans

I’VE BEEN fighting for the lives of preborn children in New Hampshire for decades. There are many enviable aspects about our beautiful state that set us apart from the rest of the country. But, when it comes to our Republican Party and abortion, we are standing out for all the wrong reasons …

Friday, April 07, 2023
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Brendan Williams: Federal staff fiat would shutter nursing homes

FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sen. Maggie Hassan: A bipartisan path forward to lower drug costs

OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Russell Hodgkins: Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes

RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…

Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…