WHAT IMPACTS do levels of funding from the state have on our public schools and tax rates?
Here’s an example: public high school A has about 1,300 students, offers 12 AP courses, 26 sports teams, has a 95% graduation rate, 1115 mean SAT scores, $72,491 average teacher salary, and the residents have a $12.03 per thousand education property tax rate. Twenty miles down the road is public high school B, which has about 1,500 students. They are able to offer 4 AP courses, 21 sports teams, have a 70.9% graduation rate, 944 mean SAT score, and the average teacher salary is only $49,823, all while their residents pay a 40% higher education property tax rate.
This reality exists across the state because New Hampshire has continued to downshift its constitutional responsibility to provide an adequate education for all of our children onto local property tax payers for decades. Currently, that adds up to about $2.3 billion every year that property tax payers raise for public schools. About 70% of all school district revenue comes from local property tax payers.
Combine that with the fact that New Hampshire provides less state funding as a proportion of total school revenue than any other state in the country, and we have a system that creates deep inequities in educational opportunities for students and massive differences in the property taxes we pay as residents and business owners.
These inequities have persisted for decades because governors and state legislators from both parties have failed to take meaningful action to address them. Is this because they do not know this is a huge issue? Unlikely. There have been multiple New Hampshire Supreme Court rulings over the decades, a $500,000 year-long legislative study conducted in 2020 that highlighted continued inequities, and two active lawsuits against the state.
There has also been an explosion in advocacy and attention to the issue, recently evidenced by a letter signed by more than 150 local elected officials from around the state, including eight mayors, that was submitted to the House Finance Committee in March, and the inclusion of more equity-based funding in the bipartisan budget agreement passed by the House on April 6.
And yet, lawmakers in Concord seem content to keep shying away from the gross inequities and discrepancies created by this system. For example, based on the current funding system in law right now, the state has determined that the average cost of an adequate education is about $4,700 per student per year, but the actual average cost of educating a student is about $20,000 per year.
The state budget is the single largest opportunity to fix our unconstitutional school funding system and the inequalities it creates for students and taxpayers around the state.
When unveiling his budget proposal, Governor Chris Sununu touted major changes to education funding, claiming that it would help “give kids the adequacy that they deserve.” The actual language painted a different picture.
In the opening examples, public high school A is in Lebanon and public high school B is in Claremont. According to an analysis by Reaching Higher NH, under the governor’s proposal, Lebanon would have received millions of dollars more in funding from the state over the next 10 years while Claremont, with its 40% higher education property tax rate, would have lost millions in need-based funding.
Claremont is not alone. Reaching Higher’s analysis predicted that high-need districts would have lost an estimated $1.3 billion in need-based aid over the next 10 years if Governor Sununu’s proposal were to pass. Due to higher property tax rates and lower property values, these are the communities that are less equipped to withstand additional downshifting from the state.
The House Finance Committee did little to address these concerns, and recommended education funding that closely mirrored the Governor’s. Thankfully, a bipartisan amendment introduced and passed on the House Floor both increased need-based funding and keeps that funding long term instead of aggressively phasing it out.
These changes are certainly a step in the right direction, but they do not meaningfully address the $2.3 billion that is currently being downshifted on to local property tax payers every single year.
The budget is now in the Senate. It is critical that they build on the changes made by the House to increase education funding and target it where the highest need is. Taxpayers deserve to be treated fairly by our government, not subjected to widely different rates. Public education is the bedrock of our society, and every child deserves access to an excellent education, regardless of their zip code.
Zack Sheehan is executive director of the NH School Funding Fairness Project. He lives in Concord.
