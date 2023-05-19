“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.
I gave a deep sigh and replied, “A house that is approximately 1,500 square feet or less and isn’t falling apart? I’d consider $300,000 a good deal.”
I’m going to be 25 this year and my husband just turned 30. We’ve been married for three years and both have been working since we were 16 years old.
I graduated college with a bachelors of arts in professional writing. Thanks to the generosity of my parents, I have no college debt. My husband attended a small Bible school and then joined the military and served for four years.
We have no car payments, no credit card debt, no student loan debt. We live debt free and have steady jobs — a rarity among young families today. And yet, we still can barely afford a house in New Hampshire.
By all standards we should be able to afford the white picket fence starter home that is the American dream for so many. But for many in our stage of life that isn’t a reality and doesn’t seem like it will be within reach any time soon.
A couple at our church has been searching for a house for at least eight years. Recently, they’ve considered moving almost two hours away from their friends and community just to be able to afford their own home. Others have had to move into their parents’ basement or into RVs and camper trailers in order to save for a house, many of them with two or more children.
Saint Anselm College released a new housing tool that illustrates why there is such an astronomical gap in the supply and demand for houses. The New Hampshire Zoning Atlas shows that most towns in New Hampshire do not allow one-acre single family homes. In other words, no starter homes allowed.
In Dublin there is a four-acre minimum lot size per single family house. As one can imagine, the rate of young families living in Dublin is in steep decline. Many other small towns in New Hampshire have a minimum lot size anywhere from two to five acres.
Zoning in Manchester allows for the development of homes on one acre or less. In essence, small towns are forcing young families to flock to densely populated cities like Manchester, Concord, and Nashua to find their first home.
While I can appreciate the beauty that comes with small town neighborhoods with large yards, I’m increasingly disheartened by the lack of opportunity for other young families.
I was born and raised in New Hampshire and I can barely afford to live here. That should be of concern for the generations that have come before me and those that will come after. My husband and I are considering taking our son and leaving my family in search of more affordable areas, whether that’s just moving towns or leaving the state altogether.
We are not the only ones. A word of warning to small town residents and government officials: Be mindful of the next generation. While you may be comfortable now, your children may not be able to afford the same luxuries.
Zoey Lackie lives in Deering and works as a communications specialist for a nonprofit.
