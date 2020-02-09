IN New Hampshire’s primary election, each candidate must answer a fundamental question: which side are you on?
Are you on the side of the working class and are you willing to take on the greed and corruption of the billionaire class and big corporations? Or are you on the side of the billionaire class and big corporations that are trying to buy the Democratic primary?
As someone who comes from the working class, my answer has been clear for my entire life. I know where I came from and therefore I know which side I am on: I have always stood with working people to fight for better wages, affordable health care, equal pay and a secure retirement, and I will fight for those priorities as president — whether billionaires like it or not.
You can see that our campaign is serious about taking on the billionaire class by taking a look at exactly how we differ from other campaigns. Our campaign does not do high-dollar fundraisers in wine caves or on Wall Street — and as Forbes magazine recently pointed out, ours is the only leading campaign to not have a single billionaire donor.
Instead, our campaign is funded entirely by grassroots donors. Indeed, we have received more than 5 million contributions, and among the leading groups of donors are teachers, Amazon workers and Walmart workers.
What that tells you is that ours is not a campaign of, by and for the corporate interests and billionaires that have for decades bought elections and enriched themselves while millions of Americans struggle to survive.
This is something different: this is a campaign of, by and for working people. This is precisely the kind of strong, grassroots campaign that is needed to defeat Donald Trump — and it is the kind of campaign that will help us create a government that works for working people.
Let me tell you a little about what that means in practice.
When we are in the White House, we are not going to continue coddling the insurance companies and the drug companies that are ripping off Americans. We are going to guarantee health care as a right to all our people through a Medicare for All program.
When we are in the White House, we are not going to keep giving fossil fuel companies enormous taxpayer subsidies. We are going to transition to renewable energy and hold fossil fuel executives accountable for their deliberate actions that created the climate crisis.
When we are in the White House, we are not going to let chemical companies continue polluting rivers, streams and drinking water supplies. We are going to stand with states like New Hampshire that are working to put an end to that deadly pollution.
When we are in the White House, we are not going to help billionaires and Wall Street executives secure new tax breaks for the wealthy, and then pay for those tax breaks with cuts to Social Security. We are going to do the opposite: we’re going to start making the wealthy and large profitable corporations pay their fair share, and we are finally going to expand the Social Security benefits on which so many people rely.
When we are in the White House, we are not going to sit idly by as corporations try to bust unions, reduce wages and offshore jobs. We are going to strengthen workers’ rights, we are going to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and we are going to rescind federal contracts for companies that shift jobs overseas.
And when we are in the White House, we are going to overturn the disastrous Citizens United decision and make sure that billionaires and corporations cannot continue to buy elections and buy legislation.
Doing all of this will not be easy. We are taking on Wall Street, the insurance companies, the drug companies, the fossil fuel industry and the whole damn one percent. But I am more confident than ever that we are on the verge of a great victory.
If we stand together and don’t let Trump divide us up, we can defeat the corruption that has undermined our democracy.
We can create an economy that expands and supports a vibrant middle class — rather than just enriching the billionaire class.
We can, in short, transform this country so that it works for all of our people.