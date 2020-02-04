As John H Sununu once said, “Iowa Picks Corn, New Hampshire picks Presidents.”
With Iowa in the rearview mirror, the world’s attention now turns to the real show. As a proud Granite Stater, who firmly supports our place as the first-in-the-nation to choose our next president, I welcome all candidates to our state to participate regardless of party or ideology.
With that said, this field of Democrat candidates has by far been the most radical, leftist – and yes, socialist – group of candidates to ever enter their names into contention for the highest office in the land.
What was once the party of JFK has now clearly become the party of AOC. It’s no surprise to see her hitting the trail for Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 New Hampshire Presidential Primary in a romp and appears well on his way to repeating that success.
Our own Congressman Chris Pappas has gone along with the socialist agenda found in both Washington and on the campaign trail. Despite making a promise to the people of New Hampshire in 2018 that he would be independent, he quickly sidled up to the most radical elements of his party. He’s voted with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 95% of the time – only to be outdone by his unfailing support of Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. This includes voting for the creation of a tax on the internet, allowing a national tax on energy, and even voting to give free health care to immigrants in our country illegally – at the expense of our nation’s own veterans.
Well, I’m sick and tired of my generation being defined by Chris Pappas and AOC because I can tell you from personal experience that their socialist experiment would fundamentally alter our American way of life.
My dad was a construction worker. In fact, his favorite job he ever worked on was as a diver at the Seabrook power plant while he lived in Hampton Beach. As he changed job sites, our family often moved with him. By the time I was 10, we had moved 13 times.
Among the places we lived was Venezuela, months before the takeover by Hugo Chavez and his socialist regime. At the time it was a beautiful country, and it was the wealthiest on the continent of South America. I wouldn’t return to the region until 20 years later, while serving as a diplomat in the State Department under President Trump. I was leading a delegation to meet with the United Nations and religious leaders from Venezuela to ensure the people of the crisis-ridden country had access to basic fundamentals including food and medications. To give a picture of how bad the situation was, a leader of an international humanitarian organization who worked in crisis zones all over the world said that hospitals in Caracas were worse than any hospital she had been to in Aleppo during the height of the Syrian crisis. One thing was apparent: the beautiful country I had left only two decades before was in ruins. The words of a Catholic Bishop I met with there have stuck with me ever since, “We were told that if we gave up some freedom, we would receive economic security – and now we have neither.”
That’s because when you rely on the government to take care of every one of your problems you eventually give them control over your lives.
I don’t think the “Live Free or Die” state wants that radical, socialist prescription that the Democrat presidential candidates, Nancy Pelosi, Chris Pappas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are offering. I believe we are ready for a new generation of conservative leaders to go to Washington and fight alongside our president to deliver for New Hampshire – and when elected – that’s exactly what I’ll do.