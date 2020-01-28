Wherever I go in the Granite State, I’ve asked people to picture the first day after Donald Trump leaves office. In some ways, it’s a comforting thought. No more chaos and corruption, no more early morning tweets.
But a new presidency isn’t where our job ends, it’s where our work begins. Because on the morning after this president leaves office, the sun will come up on a country even more bitterly divided than we are now, exhausted from fighting—and still facing urgent crises, from climate change to gun violence to our crisis in mental health and addiction care.
This election is our one shot to defeat Donald Trump, and put Trumpism in the dustbin of history. With so much at stake, we cannot take the risk of confronting this president with the same Washington mindset and political warfare that led us to this point.
It’s time to turn the page.
I’m running for president to lead a nation exhausted by division and ready to move past not only the failed policies of the last three years, but also the broken politics of the last three decades. As president, I’ll never hesitate to fight when we have to. But I’ll always remember that the fighting isn’t the point—the point is what lies on the other side of the fight.
I’ll remember we’re here for the worried mother in Bow caring for her husband with Alzheimer’s and trying to put her daughter through school, all while wondering how she’ll pay their medical bills. Let’s turn the page and fix our broken health care system. That’s why I’ve proposed Medicare for All Who Want It, which guarantees every American affordable coverage while giving you the freedom to choose which plan is best for you — including keeping your Medicare Advantage — and introduced Long-Term Care America to ensure older Americans can age with dignity.
I’ll think of the injured Air Force veteran I met at an American Legion outpost in Manchester, who told me he was tired of having his health care needs ignored by the system. Let’s turn the page and finally honor our promise to my fellow veterans. That’s why I’ve laid out a plan to prioritize veterans’ health especially in rural areas, healing the wounds of war, and engaging all Americans to enable our veterans and their families to thrive.
At a town hall in Claremont last May, I witnessed more than half the room raise their hands when I asked who had been personally affected by the mental health and addiction crisis. Let’s turn the page and deal with the opioid crisis with the urgency it deserves. That’s why my plan will hold the pharmaceutical companies accountable, offer community-based solutions to mental health and addiction, and build a sense of belonging to help millions of suffering Americans heal.
I’ll never forget that rainy fall day in New London when a young college student shared her experience of being passed over for a job and told outright that it was “a man’s job.” Let’s turn the page on gender discrimination, close the pay gap, and systematically break down the barriers that have held women back for far too long.
I’ll serve all the people I met from towns like Berlin who have been devastated by decisions made in board rooms on Wall Street and committee rooms in Washington. Let’s turn the page on an economy that works for those at the very top and the biggest corporations and build one that works for America’s working and middle class families.
If you’re watching the president boast about the Dow Jones, wondering whether any of that will ever get to your kitchen table, join us. If you’re feeling taken for granted by politics as usual, join us. If you’re not used to voting for my party, but can no longer look your kids in the eye and explain this president’s actions, join us. We have a chance to change all of this if we can summon the courage to break from the past.
While the word hope may have fallen out of fashion in our politics, I am filled with a sense of hope about our future. Not a naive hope, but rather the hope of someone who knows we cannot afford to go back, the hope of those who insist on something better. From the North Country to the Southern Tier, the Upper Valley to the Seacoast, the people of New Hampshire have shown me I’m not alone.
With your vote on February 11th, I would be proud to serve as your president, and together we can turn the page and finally get to work on our greatest challenges.