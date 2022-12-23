In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world. (This was the first census that took place while Quirinius was governor of Syria.) And everyone went to their own town to register.
So Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.
And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,
“Glory to God in the highest heaven,
and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby, who was lying in the manger. When they had seen him, they spread the word concerning what had been told them about this child, and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things they had heard and seen, which were just as they had been told.
WE LOOK forward to Christmas because it means a break from the normal routine of life that can be stressful. It’s a time for families, friends and fellowship. It’s festive and, when in the right perspective, joyous.
AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.
A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …
ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.
I FLEW from St. Louis to New York City last Friday, had a cup of black coffee before takeoff, which put me right to sleep, and awoke on the descent through heavy overcast, no visible lights below even as our wheels were lowered, and down, down, down we came as the ride got bumpy and then sor…
BEFORE mid-term elections, Democrats chanted the word “democracy” more often than “and” or “the.” They called themselves democracy’s defenders and relentlessly claimed that if Republicans prevailed, November 8 would be America’s final Election Day, ever.
EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.